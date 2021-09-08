Cruella De Mon: from cartoon to live action film

Why do Disney villains act a certain way? Where does their wickedness come from? With regard to Cruella De Mon, known in the Animated Classic 101 Dalmatians (1961), the answers come directly from the new live action film, Cruella (2021), starring Emma Stone. Putting the villain as the protagonist is not easy, especially if you want to keep a positive Disney message, let’s see how the new version of Cruella De Mon connects to the one we have already known for some time.

Cruella De Mon: not just furs

Cruella De Mon or, if you prefer, Cruella De Vil he is among the best known antagonists of the Disney world. The first appearance in the animated classic presents her as a fur lover with a particular obsession for Dalmatians. We reviewed the same story in live action version with the villain obsessed with spots played by Glenn Close. Only with the recent release of the film Cruella with Emma Stone, we had the opportunity to see an in-depth analysis on birth of the bad.

Cruella tells the story of the antagonist’s origin. We see her since childhood and soon discover that, just like her hair, she has a dual personality: the sweet one Estella and the treacherous Cruella. He is aware of this characteristic, he knows that kindness should prevail, but to completely stifle the cruel side, he just can’t do it.

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action CRUELLA. Photo by Laurie Sparham. © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserve

In thein charge of the 101 Cruella De Mon, obsessed with furs, has the crazy idea of ​​creating one with Dalmatian hair. His goal is therefore to kidnap as many puppies as possible in order to work on his exclusive piece of clothing. It would be fair to ask where the fur mania comes from or if there is a particular hatred for dogs.

With the recent live action the connection with the animated character is not so immediate, in fact there is almost no mention of furs, instead we discover the great potential of the character in the fashion field. As for the alleged hatred of dogs and specifically Dalmatians, we don’t have enough reasons. Cruella, Jasper and Horace are accompanied by trusted friends four-legged friends, so let’s immediately discard an alleged hatred towards these animals.

Cruella De Mon: brilliant, bad and crazy

Cruella’s personality is just that: she doesn’t need a great excuse to commit something others would consider horrible. If he wants to do something, he doesn’t ask himself about the consequences. She says it herself in a moment of the film:

“I’m bright, I’m bad and a little bit crazy” – Cruella © Disney

But if that’s not enough, if Cruella still seems too far from its more adult animated version, we are waiting for the already announced sequel to the live action for a further evolution!

