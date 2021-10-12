Cruella Demon film: photos of Emma Stone’s beauty looks

Angered and tired of repressing her own nonconformist nature, Estella decides to

overshadow the Baroness sporting her two-tone hair and experimenting with the most eccentric makeup. In one scene, for example, pair a red lipstick covered in crystals with the word future (future) reproduced in version stencil on the eyes like a kind of mask. And top it all off with a wardrobe of creations of his own invention. And that’s how Cruella was born.

It is a story with a human face (which does not justify the slaughter of dozens of puppies by

Dalmatian a few years later) with a strong message about beauty – which it promotes acceptance

of oneself and the use of makeup as a form of self-expression. A concept in which the hair & make-up designer of the film is also identified, Nadia Stacey, who had previously worked with Emma Stone while filming The favorite (2018). On the occasion of the release of Cruella in Italy the May 28, we interviewed Stacey to understand how i beauty look they ended up playing a central role in the story and why Cruella is a character where we can

identify us all a bit.

Where do you start when it comes to approaching a movie like Cruella?

“There was a wide range of sources to draw from. I have a huge room covered with mood board from

every part and – I have to be honest – it really felt like we had gone mad in that

there were references to eighteenth century make-up and wigs, objects from the 50s and 60s and items of John Galliano and Vivienne Westwood. I looked into contests and hair sculptures more avant-garde. Obviously 70’s punk too. In the beginning we didn’t set any limits, which is it

wonderful but also quite difficult “.

Loading... Advertisements A scene from Cruella with Emma Stone Laurie Sparham / Disney

What role did Emma Stone play in shaping your vision of Cruella?

“Since I’ve worked with Emma in the past, a The favorite, I already know what works and what doesn’t. Has a

I wait a lot delicate so it’s best not to overdo it with your hair and makeup or end up

submerge it. Given the many punk references, the effect was a lot hard and sour. But there is also a lot

beauty in punk. I was inspired by characters like Debbie Harry, which he wore often lipsticks

pink very delicate. Something I did not imagine at all. So if I chose to create something

similar to the look we wrote in The Future on Emma’s eyes using the same font

of the cover of the album dei Sex Pistols, Never Mind The Bollocks, from 1977 – which was very rigid,

graphic and black – then we balanced the look with a red lipstick covered with crystals to incorporate a more delicate beauty element ”.

I love that there is an element of humor that only you know within the beauty looks. What was the intention?

“Chances are that only one person will notice, but to Emma and me it is very clear. It deals with

of the scene where he gets off the bike and goes straight like a fury to the Baroness with this in

face. The result is a great sense of strength“.