Cruella: exclusive video from the Home Video edition







Here is the extract “Cruella Couture”, from the “Photobombs” content present in the Home Video edition of Cruella, from Craig Gillespie, with Emma Stone in the role of the protagonist and available from 25 August.

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (La La Land) is the protagonist of the new Disney live action movie Cruella, which tells the rebellious beginnings of one of the most famous and fashionable antagonists in the world of cinema: the legendary Cruella de Vil (Crudelia De Mon). Set during the punk rock revolution in 1970s London, the film follows a young scammer named Estella, an intelligent and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her creations. He befriends a couple of young thieves who appreciate his nastiness and together manage to build a life on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s talent for fashion catches the attention of Baroness von Hellman, an incredibly chic and terribly refined fashion legend, played by two-time Academy Award®-winning actress Emma Thompson (Howard House, Reason and sentiment). But their relationship sets in motion a series of events and revelations that lead Estella to embrace her evil side and become the bursting, hip and vengeful Cruella.

Cruella is portrayed by Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie, from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara and a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis, based on the novel “101 Dalmatians” by Dodie Smith. Cruella is produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr, pga, while Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close are executive producers.