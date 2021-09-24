Cruella, first advances on the sequel with Emma Stone: will Emma Thompson return?

Cruella is available on Disney + and in a home video, and after the official confirmation of the Cruella sequel the director Craig Gillespie provided the first sneak peeks on the next episode of the starring saga Emma Stone.

Speaking exclusively with ComicBook, the director stated: “There are still several discussions to do about the next film, to understand where this world wants to take us, and once we decide which direction to take we will dive headlong. We are still in that exploratory phase, but we already have a lot of very exciting ideas. What I liked about the ending of Cruella is that the protagonist fought and fought throughout the film, and then suddenly realizes the sacrifice it cost her. It’s like he had to lose Estella to get to that point. She sacrificed a part of herself. He is now a public figure and has a reputation that he will always have to live up to. This conflict for me was really interesting to tell: in my opinion, when we see her in The Charge of 101, she is practically a woman who has abandoned herself to the dark side. At the end of Cruella, however, the protagonist is still in a gray area, let’s say. It will be interesting to see how he gets to that dark side.“

On the possible return of Emma Thompsoninstead, the director stated: “I cannot answer this question. But it would be a great shame if it wasn’t there, wouldn’t it? “, he added.

