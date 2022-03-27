“Cruella”, “House of Gucci” and the red carpet: fashion also steals the movie at the Oscars | TV and Show

The Oscars are not just a celebration for the world of cinema; the world of fashion is also part of it, even having its own category. This year the nominees for Best Costume Design are Cruella, West Side Story, Cyrano, Dune and Nightmare Alley. However, the prelude to the award ceremony also steals the spotlight: the beloved and long-awaited red carpet.

This Sunday there will be a new edition of the Oscars Awards, a ceremony that rewards the best of cinema. That day, the eyes of the show will be on all the nominees, but also on the red carpet.

Every year, the world of fashion is also present, with actors and actresses wearing outfits from renowned designers or even carrying some kind of message. How to forget Natalie Portman in 2020, when she wore a Dior dress whose cape had embroidered the name of all the directors who had not been nominated for that edition.

And it is not only through the red carpet that design is present, during the evening the category of “Best Costume Design” will also be awarded. This year the nominees are: Cruella, West Side Story, Cyrano, Dune and Nightmare Alley.

Preparing for the big day, BioBioChile talked with Zanna Roberts Rassieditor of fashion magazine Marie Claire, red carpet correspondent for E! News and co-founder of the makeup line Milk MakeUp.

“There is a lot of energy around this award. I can feel it and I’ve talked to people behind the scenes and they’re all particularly excited about this day. People are definitely very happy to be back completely”, pointed out the fashion critic.

And the winners are…

Each of the films nominated for best costume has a characteristic stamp that made them worthy of the nomination. For example, Dune with his wardrobe with futuristic mixes but using elements from the military world. West Side Story taking care in detail of the temporality in the outfits of the characters and Cruella, an explosion of color and rebellion in fashion.

However, for Zanna Roberts Rassi, there is one film that was left out of the nominations.

“House of Gucci She is only nominated for makeup, but her wardrobe is beyond. I love every moment you see them. It’s like a feast for the eyes. Cruella was pretty epic in her outfit. Like the garbage dress that is scattered on the street, I want to say that it is just perfect and that I really enjoyed seeing it with my children. It was fun, you know, because they are so much more into fashion now after seeing that new movie,” she stated.

House of Gucci tells the story of the famous fashion house and the ambition of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). The film pays special attention to the costumes and why, to this day, the brand is one of the most recognized in the world of design.

Uniqueness and authenticity is something that should be achieved by costume design in movies, and they are details that should be taken into account in each year’s nominations. “Take your breath away. When you see it, we should all be in awe. When we watch these movies, you shouldn’t look away from them. Even if the movie itself is boring,” Roberts Rassi detailed.

Makeup is closely related to the movies. Which do you think stood out the most?

ZRR: House of Gucci was my favourite, but Dune… the makeup was amazing, so futuristic, but also wonderfully well done. At the same time, I would definitely say my favorite, hands down, is The Eyes Tammy Faye.

The prosthetics that Jessica Chastain had to wear, sit on and put on makeup for seven hours every day before she could go out. They changed their face in three decades, and the fact that she looked so realistic and she acted through all that makeup is impressive. Also Nicole Kidman, you know, in Being the Ricardos he had the same amount, like two hours, apparently every day in prosthetic makeup, changing his face. I mean these looks are just amazing.

But I do think The Eyes of Tammy Faye (is better), just because the idea that the character was so makeup based and how she expressed herself with makeup. It shows the power he has on people and he’s telling the story through that. It is quite special to see over the years.

The beloved (and feared) red carpet

The night of the award ceremony, attention is not only on the stage and on those who will receive the award that night. The prelude to the red carpet is an event in itself. Fashion critics are attentive to the outfits of each of those who will parade before the cameras. Which designers will they use? What colors will they wear? Will someone groundbreaking catch everyone’s attention?

In itself, fashion is an art in itself that cannot be separated from cinema.

“You see everyone represented on the red carpet of all the different international movies that are there. So there are so many people from all different countries and cultures, and I think it’s very special to see this culmination of people together on one rug. It’s like the most glamorous international fashion showwith celebrities walking the fashion you will never see,” said Zanna Roberts Rassi.

According to the professional, this year she expects to see a lot of color on the red carpet, “bright, 100 saturated and ten percent pigmentation, like hot pink, maybe some green. We will definitely see that.”.

“There is always a lot of champagne like silver and gold. I think we’re going to sit in the midst of gold and silver and champagne and lots of frills. I have talked to some people (in the fashion world) and the work that is being done on these dresses that I already know is mind-blowing,” she confided.

And how about the men on this red carpet?

ZRR: I’m so excited for the men. I think we are now seeing these big stars of the new style: Andrew Garfield, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Daniel Kaluuya. They all come so boldly to the red carpet, rockin’. They use color, they use shape, they use texture, they put it all together in one look, they are stealing the limelight from women and it is very exciting.