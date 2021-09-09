Cruella in 4K UHD, the review of the steelbook

The cover of Cruella’s Steelbook

A brilliant and full-paced live action Disney based on the duel between two great actresses, to be seen in the best video format possible and with a beautiful metal packaging much loved by collectors. As we will see in the Cruella steelbook review in 4K UHD, the film about the rebellious beginnings of one of the most famous antagonists in the world of cinema, the legendary Cruella de Vil (Crudelia De Mon), now arrives on home video with a Disney product of high technical quality and full of extras.

The inside and back of Cruella’s Steelbook

But not only. The Disney edition of Craig Gillespie’s film, in which Emma Thompson and Emma Stone face each other with no holds barred, also comes with wonderful packaging. Inside the fanciful steelbook, beautiful in the choice of images, we find two discs, one with the 4K UHD version and the other in HD blu-ray, on which there are also special contents.

4K video: when quality is in fidelity to look

Cruella: Emma Thompson in a scene from the film

Let’s start with the video. It may be that the blu-ray vision is already of a high level, it may be that the film favors for large sections a soft focus look with warm images and sober chroma (apart from some physiological concession to liveliness on the splendid costumes) and low contrast, the fact is that the difference between the vision 4K UHD and HD is not as pronounced as it usually is. This does not mean that the video is not of high quality, indeed it is extremely faithful to the photography and style of the film, but perhaps lovers of razor sharp and incisive detail will not fully appreciate a transfer that is instead very rigorous.

Cruella: Emma Stone in an intense close-up

The quality then in some sequences also emerges on the level of definition: the faces of the protagonists are detailed and porous, the many dresses exhibited in a film in which fashion is so important, are rich in details and tiny gems, as well as diamonds colors. Because certainly the general image is warm and a little soft, and this is paid for in depth and in the panoramic views, but this does not mean that there is also a great attention to the smallest details. As for the chroma, compared to blu-ray the 4K UHD certainly presents a greater brilliance and a particular emphasis of reddish tones (whether it is the dress or the lipstick), as well as a yellowish hue more in relief at the expense of the greenish one, but nothing of overwhelming.

Cruella, the review: Emma Stone is like Vivienne Westwood in punk London

Loading... Advertisements

Crisp sound: Music pushes more than sound effects

Cruella: Emma Stone in an image from the film

On the front audio, the Italian track presents a sparkling and engaging Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, which however at times on the rear axle seems to favor more the energy of the beautiful soundtrack than the sound effects, however well present. The dialogues and the general impact in the most frenetic scenes are also excellent, although dynamics and spatiality are good but do not impress. The English Atmos (with core True HD), especially on the bass, but nothing that creates a big gap. Here, too, excellent spatiality, but music that is always privileged on the effects which, apart from some lively scenes, are not very many. Obviously, in this case, the naturalness of the dialogues and interpretations is to be appreciated.

Cruella: Emma Stone with the tight red dress

The extras: 45 minutes to enjoy

Cruella: Emma Thompson during a scene from the film

Not overwhelming, but certainly of a good level the extras department, over 45 minutes of contributions that we all find on the blu-ray disc. Let’s start with The two Emma (11 ‘), which deals with the relationship between Emma Stone and Emma Thompson and their preparation for their respective characters. Continue with The “Right arm” dimension (5 ‘and a half), which analyzes the role of Jesper and Horace alongside Cruella, with the actors also explaining the evolution of the relationship when Estrella transforms into Cruella.

Cruella: Mark Strong in a scene from the film

Following Cruella Couture (10 ‘) which explores the design and incredible world of make-up and costumes needed for the film, e The world of Cruella (6 ‘and a half), with the description of the complex sets built for the shooting, the locations and the scenographies. Then again New dogs … old tricks (6 ‘) which tells the incredible skill of the animal-actors who played Buddy, Wink and the Dalmatians and above all the work of their trainers. Therefore Cruella 101 (3 ‘and a half) with links to the origins of the character and the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians, then to close Errors (2 ‘) with the mistakes on the set and two Deleted scenes (2′).