Cruella in the 4K UHD steelbook version is even more beautiful

ROME – For several years now, the Italian home-video industry has also understood that it is necessary to turn above all to collectors and enthusiasts, distributing unique objects with a strong appeal. Thus, the focal point of the 4K UHD edition of the beautiful Cruella (or Cruella, if you like), directed by Craig Gillespie, is precisely the metal packaging of the steelbook that, thanks to Disney, we had the pleasure of reviewing. In fact, net of the special contents and the audio-video quality (which we will talk about a little later), what is immediately striking is the packaging that contains two discs, the 4K version and the Blu-ray, on which there are the extras. . A package that totally refers to the aesthetics of what, for us, is one of the most beautiful films of the year: glossy black and white shades, with lashes of a ruby ​​red.

Entering the heart of the test – carried out on a Sony Oled A8 TV with Sony HT-G700 Soundbar – what immediately catches the eye is the detail that Dolby Vision offers on the details, on the details, on the tones and even on the imperfections of the leather (yes, even Emma Stone is like us!) giving the images an incredible rendering and a bright and rich chroma that accentuates the numerous sequences overflowing with colors filtered by the photography of Nicolas Karakatsanis that ideally takes us back to the London of the Sixties. Special mention, the rendering of the sparkling dresses that Estella / Cruella alternates throughout the film: the power of UHD makes them fluid and deep, almost tangible. The audio? The Italian UHD Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 track is spatial and dynamic, but for sound purists the advice is to watch the film in English with an energetic 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos. Crisp dialogue and better bass.

And the extras? About 45 minutes which, as mentioned, are available on the Blu-ray disc. There are featurettes, interviews, deleted scenes, bloopers. Among them, in eleven minutes, we find Emma Stone and Emma Thompson confronting their characters; the special is interesting Cruella Couture explaining the work done in terms of design, make-up and costumes; hilarious featurette starring the dog-actors and their patient trainers; another interesting extra is Cruella 101 that in just three minutes illuminates the film’s links to the Disney Classic and the original story of Dodie Smith, adding here and there the always tasty Easter eggs.

Loading... Advertisements

Cruella: the review

NEWSLETTER | Sign up for the Hot Corn newsletter here!

Here the video interview with Emma Stone and Emma Thompson: