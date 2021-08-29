Cruella is coming to Disney + for free soon

Cruella will be released for everyone on the streaming platform on August 27th

Cruella is the recent film, directed by Craig Gillespie (Fright Night – The vampire next door, Tonya), which reinterprets the origins of one of the most famous antagonists of the Disney classics that is to say Cruella De Mon (Cruella de Vil in the original language), heiress and stylist with a passion for Dalmatian furs, who made the animated feature immortal 101 Dalmatians, to then make several appearances between small and large screen. In this new version the character is played by Emma Stone, with the public having the opportunity to witness the creation of the villain. Below is the official synopsis of the realization.

Set during the punk rock revolution in 1970s London, the film follows a young scammer named Estella, an intelligent and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her creations. He befriends a couple of young thieves who appreciate his penchant for meanness and together manage to build a life on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s talent for fashion catches the attention of Baroness von Hellman, an incredibly chic and terribly refined fashion legend, played by two-time Academy Award®-winning actress Emma Thompson (Howard House, Reason and sentiment). But their relationship sets in motion a series of events and revelations that lead Estella to embrace her evil side and become the bursting, hip and vengeful Cruella.

A few hours ago, via an official press release, it was revealed that Cruella will come up Disney + for free starting from August 27, after arriving on the same platform on May 28, but only available for a fee with VIP Access (two days after the hall). The title is written by Dana Fox, Tony McNamara, Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel And Steve Zissis with the production of Walt Disney Pictures, Gunn Films And Marc Platt Productions. The cast, on the other hand, is also composed of Joel Fry that embodies Jasper Badun, Paul Walter Hauser which lends its face to Horace Badun, Emily Beecham who interprets Catherine Miller, Mark Strong (John) and many more.

