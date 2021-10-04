‘Cruella’ is yet another demonstration that like Emma Stone there is only Emma Stone

About Cruella – the latest Disney spin-off / prequel / live action, from May 26th in theaters and from May 28th on Disney + with VIP access – there will be a lot of talk, and rightly so, about the sumptuous costumes of Jenny Beavan (already Oscar winner for those of Mad Max: Fury Road), or the soundtrack full of rock’n’roll hits from the ’70s and beyond (and to the original music there is one of the best new composers, Nicholas Britell, that of the irresistible theme song of Succession and soundscapes from the works of Barry Jenkins, from Moonlight to The underground railway). Even more, probably, will be praised the performances of Emma Thompson and especially Emma Stone, impeccable for the umpteenth time in their career. Perhaps, however, there will be less talk of the screenwriter, Tony McNamara, also because the script is certainly not the strong point of Cruella. Yet, without him, and without director Craig Gillespie, the film would still be in the limbo of a grueling pre-production.

“We’ve been talking about making this film for six years, long before we actually started making it,” says Emma Stone, who has been linked to the project practically from the beginning (since, in fact, the idea it was only “Emma Stone does Cruella de Mon”, or rather, “Cruella de Vil”, as from the original name, which this time also remains in the Italian dubbing, although the film is still entitled Cruella). “Disney knew they wanted to develop something around this character. There were several exchanges of ideas, several attempts, it was a four-year process, several screenwriters were involved and at one point we feared that we would never be able to make a film about Cruella de Vil, because, as fun as it was. and fascinating, it seemed impossible to build around her a world that did not appear forced. But once Craig and Tony got on board things started to turn right, and I finally found myself saying, “Oh my God, we’re doing this for real!” Craig is Craig Gillespie, who had already signed for Disney The last storm, but, above all, he is the director of Tonya with Margot Robbie, a film that in its own way has some points in common with Cruella: it takes a character identified by public opinion as an irredeemable villain – in that case the figure skater Tonya Harding, who broke a rival’s knees; here the fearsome killer of cute Dalmatian puppies for fur use – and tries to tell us the context of origin, with a fast, rhythmic, cheeky and over the top style.

Tony, on the other hand, is Tony McNamara, and Emma Stone has already worked with him in what was her first real time in a “negative” role, in The favorite by Yorgos Lanthimos. The trio – Stone, Lanthimos, McNamara – has another project in preparation, Poor Things, a sign that in the writing of the Australian author, and in his predilection for “exaggeration in costume” (the satirical dark comedy is also his The Great), the Oscar-winning actress for La La Land it is quite good. Sure, Cruella as a Disney movie can never have the ironic and cynical ferocity of Lanthimos, but something in common with The favorite has it: after all it is always about power games, manipulations and lies in the court of an unpredictable sovereign, in this case the Baroness played with evident amusement by Emma Thompson, a decidedly more ruthless, and less multifaceted, character than the queen Anna by Olivia Colman. “It really amazed me how much Disney has conceded to Cruella to be dark, ”confirms Stone. “They gave Tony and Craig the freedom to explore places you wouldn’t expect in a movie like this. Of course, it’s still a Disney movie for families, don’t expect something that is not for minors! »He laughs. “But something different from the usual, this yes.”

More than with The favorite, however, since the first trailer, fans could not fail to notice the similarities with another cult movie set in the world of fashion and built on the comparison between two opposite female characters: The devil wears Prada. And in fact, reading the credits, it turns out that the subject of Cruella is by Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of the comedy with Streep and Hathaway (and co-author of one of the best comedies you haven’t seen in recent years: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Before becoming Cruella de Vil, in fact, our protagonist is called Estella, she is a “difficult” girl who turned into a young woman who gets by among petty scams in the London of the 70s together with two criminal friends (Gaspare and Orazio, of course) , but dreams of a future in fashion, thanks to his innate talent as a stylist. After a daring start, he found work in the house of Baroness von Hellman, a narcissistic, glacial and despotic virago.

“The clothes created for the film are crazy,” enthuses Stone. “My absolute favorite, without a shadow of a doubt, is that absurd outfit I wear in the garbage truck scene, because it has a train of almost 13 meters” (also briefly seen in the trailer). «Of course that train isn’t really attached to the skirt, it would be impossible to move: they sewed it at the last minute, when I get on the truck to shoot the sequence and make it spin behind me like a long trail. It was hilarious! Obviously no one could ever really put such a thing on in reality, but that’s the beauty of it … Now that I think about it, there’s another fantastic moment tied to a dress, the one in which I climb into the Baroness’s car and cover it all up. the car with my skirt. Even that scene was epic, even though it was tiring to shoot: it’s just one of those magical moments when you realize you’re really in a movie ».

And – although the writer does not greatly appreciate neither Disney live action nor the recent trend to transform historical and irredeemable villains into substantially good, but misunderstood and psychologically tormented characters – that of Estella / Cruella is really an ideal role for the acting skills of Emma Stone. Even just because it is “double”, a bit like Emma’s career: after having convinced her parents, as a teenager, to let her go to Hollywood, she gained notoriety in comedy (teen in SuXbad and in the successful revelation Easy Girl, romantic in Crazy, Stupid, Love., horror in Welcome to Zombieland, superhero in the unfortunate diptych of Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield, alleniana in Magic in the Moonlight And Irrational Man) and has definitely become a diva with increasingly dramatic roles, from The Help to Gangster Squad to the first Oscar nomination with Birdman. In La La Land And The favorite has shown all its impressive versatility, and in Cruella it can do the same, moreover without brakes. She recognizes it herself: «I have a cartoon face, a little ‘rubber’, with exaggerated features, so a role like this, taken from a cartoon, is a precious gift. Usually I always have to try to limit myself a little, to moderate my expressiveness, but here the opposite happened, I could have been larger than life and it was a joy ».

The setting in 70s London, with punk inspirations, is certainly a strong point of the film, even if for Stone it means having to test himself again with an accent different from his own. “Yeah, accents are always something I take a while to master,” he confesses. «But the most complex part of this work is another, and that is the moment when you know you have to shoot an exciting scene, full of meaning, of those necessary to make the story evolve. I always feel a lot of pressure, in those cases, also because it doesn’t matter how tired you are or how you feel that day: if you have to shoot that scene, you have to shoot that scene. I always have a sleepless night before… it’s both the hardest thing to deal with and the reason I love this job. The anguish goes away working: the more you manage to be present to yourself, the faster you calm down. This is also why I chose to be an actress: I am of a very anxious nature, and I found that in the moments when I was improvising, comedy, theater, those when you don’t have time to think or worry but you just have to react, that’s it. , in those moments I was more attentive, calm, aware. This is what acting gives me: I don’t get rid of anxiety, but I use my work to get through it ».

And basically, he concludes, too Cruella it is “a story about how what we perceive as weaknesses can become our strength. What in the young Estella is considered a defect – her tendency to suddenly ignite, to react on impulse – becomes what allows her to develop her creativity, her genius. Of course, Cruella is not exactly a character to be taken as a model, indeed, and we leave it to the viewer to decide whether she is innately “bad” or because of what happens to her. But of course she is a character who wants to stubbornly cultivate her talent, and she is fully herself, without shame or limits. It is accepted for what it is, it is completely autonomous, and for this reason it is exciting ».