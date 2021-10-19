News

Cruella new TRAILER Emma Stone Emma Thompson: when it comes out

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Put two exceptional actresses, like Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. Put one of the villain more iconic and chic, out of the “magic” Disney: the result is guaranteed success. Of course, it is still too early to talk about Cruella in these terms, given that the film is not yet available. However, many have expressed a desire to see what the result will be. Especially after the new clip, released in the last few hours, which shows us a pyrotechnic face to face between two Emma. On the one hand, in fact, we have the young woman Estella De Vil, which has now become Cruella; on the other hand, Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), his mentor. In short, a clash in which the pupil proved to have surpassed the teacher.

Cruella, the two Emma’s in the new TRAILER, with a touch of glam

Both awarded with theOscar to the Best Actress, Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are the two protagonists of the new live action focused on Cruella De Mon. The project will retrace the entire history of the perfidious designer, who rose to prominence thanks to the “over the top” interpretation of Glenn Close. From the beginnings in a London in the middle of the 70s and which suffers from that atmosphere punk, until the meeting with the perfidious Baroness, his mentor and later his nemesis. In a face to face between the two prima donnas he sees colliding Emma versus Emma, in a clear reference to the classic Eve versus Eve, what catches the eye is the impeccable style of the two protagonists.

Cruella it will show the progressive transformation of the young and awkward Estella into the perfidious, wicked and terribly chic Cruella. The director will see Craig Gillespie, famous for directing Tonya, with Margot Robbie And Allison Janney, for which the latter won the Oscar Prize. The film was characterized by a certain ironic and irreverent vein which, we hope, we will also find in this feature film. The project will arrive in US cinemas starting next May 28, 2021. At the same time, it will be made available on Disney +, in VIP Access (ie outside the subscription).

Loading...
Advertisements

READ ALSO: Diabolik, the film with Miriam Leone and Luca Marinelli has a release date: two sequels are in the works

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

817
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
692
News

Cinema, all films out in October
650
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
590
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
536
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
475
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
470
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
432
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
394
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
321
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top