Cruella new TRAILER Emma Stone Emma Thompson: when it comes out

Put two exceptional actresses, like Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. Put one of the villain more iconic and chic, out of the “magic” Disney: the result is guaranteed success. Of course, it is still too early to talk about Cruella in these terms, given that the film is not yet available. However, many have expressed a desire to see what the result will be. Especially after the new clip, released in the last few hours, which shows us a pyrotechnic face to face between two Emma. On the one hand, in fact, we have the young woman Estella De Vil, which has now become Cruella; on the other hand, Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), his mentor. In short, a clash in which the pupil proved to have surpassed the teacher.

Cruella, the two Emma’s in the new TRAILER, with a touch of glam

Both awarded with theOscar to the Best Actress, Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are the two protagonists of the new live action focused on Cruella De Mon. The project will retrace the entire history of the perfidious designer, who rose to prominence thanks to the “over the top” interpretation of Glenn Close. From the beginnings in a London in the middle of the 70s and which suffers from that atmosphere punk, until the meeting with the perfidious Baroness, his mentor and later his nemesis. In a face to face between the two prima donnas he sees colliding Emma versus Emma, in a clear reference to the classic Eve versus Eve, what catches the eye is the impeccable style of the two protagonists.

Cruella it will show the progressive transformation of the young and awkward Estella into the perfidious, wicked and terribly chic Cruella. The director will see Craig Gillespie, famous for directing Tonya, with Margot Robbie And Allison Janney, for which the latter won the Oscar Prize. The film was characterized by a certain ironic and irreverent vein which, we hope, we will also find in this feature film. The project will arrive in US cinemas starting next May 28, 2021. At the same time, it will be made available on Disney +, in VIP Access (ie outside the subscription).

