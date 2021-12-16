Cruella, that’s when the film with Emma Stone will be available to all Disney + subscribers

– Advertisement –

On May 28, the Walt Disney Company released his latest film Cruella, a prequel to the iconic 101 Dalmatians cartoon, the film stars Emma Stone as one of Disney’s most terrifying (and at the same time wonderful) Villans. Given the uncertainty surrounding the cinema market, while the industry is trying to recover from the pandemic, Disney has decided to release Cruella both in theaters and on Disney + Vip, but this means that in addition to the standard cost of the subscription it is I ask for an additional payment of 21.99 euros, let’s face it, it’s not really cheap.

Cruella was the third title that Disney chose to distribute both through theaters and on demand in streaming, after Mulan And Raya and the last dragon. Coming soon we will see the Marvel blockbuster Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson and Jungle Cruise with The Rock, which co-stars Emily Blunt, these will also be made available via Disney + Vip.

Of course, the question that the more than 100 million Disney + subscribers around the world are asking themselves is when these titles will be accessible not only with Vip access, but simply with a subscription. Rightly not everyone feels like paying 22 euros more for each single issue, even if if you want to have a nice group vision (Covid permitting) by dividing the costs, it would certainly be cheaper than going to the cinema, but we are not certainly we who want to destroy the cinema market with these crazy ideas.

So back to us, Mulan was released on Disney + Premier Vip (and in theaters available internationally) on September 4th, later became accessible to all Disney + subscribers on December 4th. Raya and the Last Dragon arrived as with VIP access on March 5th before being made available to all Disney + subscribers at no additional cost on June 4th. Cruella will arrive on Disney + with the standard subscription on August 27th. In all three cases, Disney allowed roughly three months to pass between the Disney + Vip debut and the ability to access it with Disney + regular.

We can safely assume that the same time window will apply to both Black Widow that a Jungle Cruise, therefore, the first MCU movie will likely be available on Disney + at no additional cost around October 8. While for Jungle Cruise (July 30) we may have to wait until Halloween.

If in the meantime you want to know more about the Disney Cruelty movie, find the complete review at this link so as to get an idea of ​​what awaits you, you will also be fascinated by the clothes that will parade in the film and the most expert eyes will surely notice many references to great international stylists, if you are curious to know which ones we have written a dedicated article.

