Cruella, the cosplay of lowcostcosplay buries Emma Stone – Nerd4.life

Lowcostcosplay returns to the office with another of his brilliant works, creating a cosplay cheeky and brutal of Cruella, the Disney character, who buries Emma Stone, metaphorically speaking.

To accomplish this masterpiece of transformism, Lowcostcosplay made use of the help of two trusted collaborators: his cats. Putting on some lipstick and making up his eyes, it was enough for him to wear the two animals as if they were a wig, to go beyond the sublime and give the world a demonstration of grace and elegance impossible to describe in words. We are truly faced with a manifestation of the divine. Just saying.

For the rest we remind you that Cruella has been available for a few days on Disney + and tells an alternate story of the character made famous by The 101 Dalmatians.

