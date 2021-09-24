Cruella, the film with Emma Stone is the third most watched after the end of VIP Access

From this week Cruella is available for free on Disney +, after the time it was a part of the platform’s VIP Access, and now the film with Emma Stone is the third most-watched title of the week, according to the weekly charts compiled by Nielsen, which is in charge of the views streaming.

According to the data, Cruella was viewed for 815 million viewing minutes in the first week, August 23-29, in which it stayed for free on Disney +.

In any case in the USA Cruella did well on the platform even in the period in which it was paid (30 dollars), remaining in the top ten films for five consecutive weeks but Nielsen says that in May it only reached 362 million minutes of view compared to 815 million in August. Cruella’s review is available on our website.

Craig Gillespie’s film was the only Disney + title to enter Nielsen’s Top 10 during the week.

Cruella sees Emma Stone as the black and white villain from The Charge of the Hundred and One, Cruella De Mon, in a prequel film.

Despite being a Premier Access title, it grossed $ 86 million nationwide at the box office and $ 233 million worldwide, with a sequel on the horizon.

Loading... Advertisements

On Everyeye you can discover the first advances on the Cruella sequel.