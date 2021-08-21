Cruella touched on the launch exclusively on Disney +

New rumors reveal that Disney has proposed a different plan for the release of Cruella. According to The Hollywood Reporter, despite initially being extremely confident in the project, Disney considered giving a Cruella an exclusive release for Disney + in 2020. All of this due to the uncertainty arising from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Had it gone the Disney + route, the studio would have been forced to provide buyout payments to the film’s creative participants.

However, be the star Emma Stone that director Craig Gillespie pushed to avoid this option and insisted on bringing Cruella to the big screen. Eventually, the film was released simultaneously in theaters and as a Disney + Premier Access title. Cruella grossed $ 221.9 million worldwide, including $ 85.8 million nationally. These results have made it one of the highest-grossing films to date. Result that then led the company to give the film a sequel and to sign Emma Stone to reprise the role of Cruella de Mon. A news that comes after the rumors that the Stone was ready to follow in the footsteps of Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson. The latter recently sued Disney over the Marvel movie’s hybrid release strategy.

The cast of Cruella

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Cruella is portrayed by Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong. The film is currently available in theaters, on Disney + Premier Access and for purchase at digital retailers. Recall that the Italian group Måneskin participated in the Italian soundtrack of the film by making a cover of the song I Wanna Be Your Dog by The Stooges. The original version was instead played by actor John McCrea.