Cruella, video review on the film with Emma Stone and the extras present in the Blu-Ray

Cruella, the latest live action Disney film starring Emma Stone, directed by Craig Gillespie, has arrived in home video: here is the video review of the film and the extras present in the blu-ray.

Cruella, Disney’s new live action feature film, explores the rebellious beginnings of one of Disney’s most celebrated antagonists: the legendary Cruella De Mon. Set in seventies punk-rock London, Cruella is played by the Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone in the role of the protagonist Cruella; while the Academy Award winner Emma Thompson she is the Baroness, director of a prestigious fashion house who snatches Cruella out of obscurity as an emerging designer.

The film directed by Craig Gillespie, offering an exclusive interpretation of this one-of-a-kind villain, is available in home video on DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD.

EXTRA CONTENTS:

The two Emma – Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, friends on the set and in real life, talk about their preparation for the roles of Cruella de Vil and Baroness von Hellman who transformed them into the cruel but super trendy characters they play.

The Right Arm Quote – No Disney villain could be complete without your right arm! In this excerpt, the talented actors who play Jesper and Horace tell how their characters manage to take the story of the film to a deeper level and how the relationship of the trio of friends changes when Estrella transforms into Cruella.

Cruella Couture – Learn more about the grandiose craftsmanship behind the film’s couture collection with a close-up behind-the-scenes look at some of the film’s hottest moments.

Cruella’s World – A study of the locations and elaborate set-ups featured in Cruella, the result of an extraordinary attention to detail that brings 1970s London to life and reinforces the background of iconic Disney characters in a whole new way.

New dogs… old tricks – A tale of life on the set of the expressive, intelligent and delightful animal-actors who played Buddy, Wink and the Dalmatians, their trainers and the joy that four-legged friends experience on a daily basis.

Cruella 101 – Collection of Easter Eggs and links to the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians featured within this modern Cruella origin story.

Errors

Deleted scenes x2

Extra content may vary by format

PRODUCT DETAILS:

Cast: Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella)

Emma Thompson (The Baroness)

Joel Fry (Jasper)

Paul Walter Hauser (Horace)

Emily Beecham (Catherine / Waitress)

Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Anita Darling)

Mark Strong (John)

Director: Craig Gillespie

Producers: Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt, Kristin Burr (PGA)

Executive Producers: Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, Glenn Close

Screenplay: Dana Fox and Tony McNamara

Subject: Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis

Original soundtrack: Nicholas Britell

Based on the novel: 101 Dalmatians, Dodie Smith

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

Duration: about 133 minutes

Rating: For everyone

Aspect Ratio: 1.85: 1

Audio:

UHD Steelbook: English Dolby Atmos 7.1.4; Italian, German and French Dolby Digital Plus 7.1; English audio descriptive Dolby Digital 2.0.

Blu-Ray: Italian Dolby Digital Plus 7.1; English DTS-HD MA 7.1; Spanish DTS Digital Sound 5.1; Czech and Polish Dolby Digital 5.1.

DVD: Italian, English and German Dolby Digital 5.1.

Subtitles:

UHD Steelbook: Italian, English for the deaf, Danish, Finnish, German, Norwegian, Swedish, French.

Blu-Ray: Italian, English for the hearing impaired Polish, Czech, Spanish.

DVD: Italian, English for the deaf and German.

Here is the video review on the film and the extras of the blu-ray.

