Cruella, when will the film with Emma Stone be available to all Disney + subscribers?

Although the film has been out in theaters and on Disney + for a few months already, summer seems to be the season of the comeback of Cruella, the Disney villain played by Emma Stone. After the announcement of the release of the home video edition, it was in fact unveiled when the film becomes available for free to all Disney + subscribers.

August will be a big month for Disney fans, and especially those of Cruella.

The acclaimed live-action directed by Craig Gillespie starring Emma Stone will in fact be available for viewing in two additional modes: from 25 August Cruella will be available in home video edition together with the new Pixar feature film, Luca, while for those who have not yet seen the film at the cinema or did not purchase it via VIP Access, from 27 August this can be seen for free if you are a subscriber to the streaming platform.

As well as the previous titles that debuted on Disney + with the VIP Access mode, Crudelia too, approximately four months after its release, is added to the general catalog of the platform, which can therefore be used by all subscribers at no additional cost.

The film, of which a sequel has already been officially announced, has received excellent response from critics and audiences, and the company is certainly optimistic about a second chapter. If you want to know what we thought, here you can find our review of Cruella.