Cruella will be available to all Disney + subscribers from August 27th

written by Federica Marcucci





August 26, 2021



After arriving on Disney + with VIP Access Cruella will be available from 27 August also for all subscribers. A date to mark on the calendar for all those who had not yet had the opportunity to watch the live action with protagonists Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie.

The plot of the movie

Cruella tells the rebellious beginnings of one of the most famous and fashionable antagonists in the world of cinema. The legendary Cruella de Vil (Cruella De Mon).

Set during the punk rock revolution in 1970s London, the film follows a young scammer named Estella, an intelligent and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her creations. He befriends a couple of young thieves who appreciate his penchant for meanness and together manage to build a life on the streets of London.

One day, Estella’s talent for fashion catches the attention of Baroness von Hellman, an incredibly chic and terribly refined fashion legend, played by two-time Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson (Howard House, Reason and sentiment). But their relationship sets in motion a series of events and revelations that lead Estella to embrace her evil side and become the bursting, hip and vengeful Cruella.

The sequel

Given the success achieved, Cruella will soon also have a sequel in which Emma Stone will return to play the role of the villain. We still don’t know when production will start and we don’t have any plot details yet.

Perhaps this second film could somehow relate to the live action de The charge of 101, in which Cruella was played by Glenn Close. We just have to wait to find out more.