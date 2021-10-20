“Cruella” will have a sequel: will there still be Emma Stone? – Shows

It just came out two weeks in the cinema and simultaneously on the Disney + platform, but the Mickey Mouse major is already ready to create a sequel to “Cruella”. On the other hand, the potential of Cruella De Mon (Cruella DeVil in the original), the luciferian fur maniac, not only caused a sensation when she appeared in the original animated film “101 Dalmatians“(1961, from the novel” The Hundred and a Dalmatian “by Dodie Smith a luster earlier), but also in the revival in flesh and blood with Glenn Close, in black and white hair hunting Dalmatians. Now it is the prequel on the” years of formation “of the famous villain with the face of Emma Stone and Emma Thompson as an antagonist, it has revitalized the global post-pandemic box office and above all convinced critics.

The script was again entrusted to Tony McNamara and Craig Gillespie also confirmed as director, while the return of Emma Stone in the role of the protagonist has not yet been formalized. The film has so far grossed around 50 million globally and makes Cruella a young scammer named Estella, determined to make a name for herself in the golden fashion system with her great creativity.







