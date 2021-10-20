News

“Cruella” will have a sequel: will there still be Emma Stone? – Shows

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Emma Stone is Cruella in the Disney movie
Emma Stone is Cruella in the Disney movie

It just came out two weeks in the cinema and simultaneously on the Disney + platform, but the Mickey Mouse major is already ready to create a sequel to “Cruella”. On the other hand, the potential of Cruella De Mon (Cruella DeVil in the original), the luciferian fur maniac, not only caused a sensation when she appeared in the original animated film “101 Dalmatians“(1961, from the novel” The Hundred and a Dalmatian “by Dodie Smith a luster earlier), but also in the revival in flesh and blood with Glenn Close, in black and white hair hunting Dalmatians. Now it is the prequel on the” years of formation “of the famous villain with the face of Emma Stone and Emma Thompson as an antagonist, it has revitalized the global post-pandemic box office and above all convinced critics.

The script was again entrusted to Tony McNamara and Craig Gillespie also confirmed as director, while the return of Emma Stone in the role of the protagonist has not yet been formalized. The film has so far grossed around 50 million globally and makes Cruella a young scammer named Estella, determined to make a name for herself in the golden fashion system with her great creativity.




© All rights reserved

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

829
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
661
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
604
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
550
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
491
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
488
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
450
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
408
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
345
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
286
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top