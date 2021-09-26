Cruella’s clothes with Emma Stone

Choosing a garment from the wardrobe according to our mood, transforming oneself into another version of oneself, even moving and speaking differently following the rhythms and volumes of the garments that are worn: the art of dressing goes hand in hand with that of the construction / deconstruction of one’s personality. An assumption often considered superficial – after all, clothes are nothing without someone who brings them to life, filling them with their own unique personal story – and which, however, the Emma Stone protagonist of Cruella strongly reiterates (and thanks to the firepower of a film destined to become a blockbuster, one of the first American titles to be visible, again, in cinemas). In the film, director Craig Gillespie – former author of dramatic films and at ease with the eccentric use of clothes, as in the case of I, Tonya, true story of ice skater Tonya Harding – based on the original 1956 novel by Dodie Smith, 101 Dalmatians, trying to illustrate to the public – but without fully succeeding – the psychological path that leads Estella, an orphan girl who happened to be in London, to transform herself into Cruella, a malevolent alter ego, who, thanks to her clothes, comes to life, overwhelming even her personality . A metamorphic journey, a prologue to what was then the Disney cartoon – as well as the 1996 film adaptation, where the role of Cruella was of the mammoth Glenn Close – in the wake of other films such as the Joker of 2019 by Todd Philips. In the complexity of modern times, after all, for the public it is easier – however dangerous – to relate to imperfect, “wrong”, and yet tremendously human beings (or so certain films seem to suggest) such as anti-heroes, than to hear any form of closeness with the protagonist of the moment, flawless in his ideals and in their daily practice. A leitmotiv who is also found in Gillespie’s film, but who receives the help of costume designer Jenny Beavan (10 Oscar nominations, 2 wins, one for Room with a view of 1985 and the other for Mad Max: Fury Road of 2016). The result is in a stylistic path designed with millimeter precision, and which starts from the 60s and then makes a leap of a decade and arrives in the 70s. , in Gillespie’s translation, is inherently contemporary.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If in the original literary version the villain was the wealthy wife of a furrier, with an obsession for canine hair, here, as in the 1996 film, she turns into a well-rounded designer, in the pay of the Baroness, a ‘Emma Thompson in the role of a stylist on the crest of the wave, but without scruples, wearing dresses and jackets whose volumes refer to the classicisms of Monsieur Christian Dior. Her gradual transformation into a self-confident woman, who claims her supremacy – also stylistic – and her independence, therefore necessarily passes through the display of clothes, as a viaticum to emancipation (from her past and related nightmares). If at work Estella hides her real talent for needle and thread – just as she hides the originally bicolor skin bulb – with total black outfits, pinstripes enriched with gradually more showy details (from the golden metal tie to costume jewelery necklaces), over time free garments already denote a more punk attitude, between “written” t-shirts and crisscross blouses with subtly BDSM details, an omen of a rebellious soul that kicks to be freed from the constraints of bourgeois moralisms. A path that owes a lot, a lot, to fashion, which has gladly collaborated with the production, as in the case of an outfit created by Nicholas Ghesquière, creative director of Louis Vuitton – of which Emma Stone is the face – and who dresses the actress of 70’s vibes, with silk bandanas, elbow-length gloves and shoulder strap with the iconic closure synonymous with the brand. In addition to the present, however, references to the past underpin the entire film, starting in reality with the Baroness’s atelier, inspired by the Parisian ones of the 1950s by Christian Dior. If Estella’s red fringe bob suggests one of the hallmarks of another very famous red, Sonia Rykiel, the punk attitude pays tribute to the queen of the genre, Vivienne Westwood. A completely different story for the much more scenographic outfits that Estella sews herself, to immerse herself in the role of Cruella: the eye masks wink at the eternal glamor of the guests (real, and not cinematic) of the Black and White ball, legendary party organized at the Plaza in New York by Truman Capote in 1996, in which the high society that mattered took part, masked, from Mia Farrow to actress Candice Bergen. An accessory that was recently taken up also for the autumn / winter 2009 Couture by Valentino, but already sublimated in the autumn-winter 2006 of Alexander McQueen, in one of his most emotional shows ever, The widows of Culloden. And the references to the English genius don’t stop there.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Loading... Advertisements

Arch nemesis of the Baroness, whose approach to fashion is of superfine but classic elegance – deliberately compared to that of Christian Dior – Estella stands out for the use of a sharp silhouette, which seems drawn with a surgeon’s scalpel, very similar to that of the late McQueen. When Cruella shows up at social events, to overshadow her hated rival, in fact, she does so wearing hoods and blazers with defined volumes and pointed shoulders, which seem taken from the fall / winter 2009 fashion show, The Horn of Plenty, which ironized and took Monsieur Dior’s squared jackets and skirts to the extreme, giving them a new, contemporary and much more disturbing soul. Estella’s creative talent pushes and pushes boundaries, sublimating herself in a red carpet dress made, literally, from garbage bags: an assumption that had been turned into a parody in another film, Zoolander. The villain – and who is obviously still a whimsical creative, Jacobim Mugatu – in fact creates Derelicte, a line inspired by the daily life of the American homeless: although the scene itself may seem parodic, the original idea is was of a true designer, John Galliano, which in Dior’s spring / summer 2000 couture gave birth to the Hobo collection, inspired in part by the clothing of the homeless that the creative encountered along the Seine. A collection that caused a scandal among newspapers and insiders, with the accusation of making social unease glamorous, and which was followed by autumn / winter 2000, where, heedlessly, Galliano reiterated more or less the same concept, translating it on clothes with newspaper print, reminiscent of the sheets of paper in which the homeless wrapped themselves to face the cold Parisian nights. Clothes that then became desirable and devoid of any controversy the moment they were worn by Sarah Jessica Parker as the sentimental heroine of the early 2000s, the Carrie from Sex and The city.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Inspirations explained by Beavan herself, who scoured the vintage markets of Portobello Road to create Emma Stone’s wardrobe, and studied the fashion of the 70s. Of course, the iconic black and white coat – Holy Grail and obsession with literary bad – appears, but has a marginal role, and is symbolic not so much of an execrable passion that today would arouse the ire of many, but of a desire for revenge, of a deep wound covered and healed only on the surface by the ostentation of an object which, without making spoilers, represents the scalp of the enemy. An intelligent ploy to transform a character who is now out of time into a fragile human being, who has become bad due to misadventures (and a DNA certainly predisposed to the operation). The subtitle, brilliantly analyzed by Vanessa Friedman on a piece of the New York Times, In Cruella, fashion is toxic, is that the (unhealthy) world of fashion, or at least its cinematographic transposition, made up of clichés and exaggerations, is a fertile ground for the creation of the new monsters that populate our contemporaneity: a simplistic assumption, as defined by the journalist herself, and which, however, has been supported over the years by an infinite series of films of the most varied genres, from Ready-to-wear by Robert Altman passing through Zoolander, without forgetting the eternal The devil wears Prada. An anthology of which Cruella, unfortunately, is the last, and very successful, product: it is a pity that reality is not like the furs loved by the protagonist, blatantly white or black.