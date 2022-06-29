Cruïlla is committed to sustainability

The Cruilla continues to move forward with the fixed idea of ​​becoming one of the most sustainable festivals on the planet and everything indicates that it is on the right track. This year, the popular festival has joined forces with Estrella Damm, Barcelona Music Lab and the Ship2B Foundation to promote the Sustainable Festival Challenge.

The idea of ​​this proposal is to offer an open call to find startup that offer sustainable solutions and can be used in future editions of the festival.

In total, up to 77 applications have been submitted, of which six have remained for the final selection. The last word will be for the attendees, who will be able to vote, and, ultimately, for an expert jury.

The proposals range from the management of organic waste, as well as the supply of portable energy or the use of plastic waste for reuse.

The poster of Cruilla

This year, and as has become a tradition, the proposals are very varied and it offers a diverse line-up, with singers such as Juan Luis Guerra, Rubén Blades, Tantxugueiras, Rozalén, Rigoberta Bandini, Dancetería, Toteking or Residente.