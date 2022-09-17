Cruise helps Cuban rafters on their journey to the United States

A cruise ship helped Cuban rafters on their journey to the United States through the Straits of Florida.

The natives of the Island were five, and they were sailing in a rustic boat when this Monday they received help from a ship of the Carnival company

The cruise ship was heading east, near the north coast of Cuba. The crew offered the Cubans food and water, and gave them the opportunity to come aboard. However, the rafters rejected the latter, since it implied abandoning their dream of reaching the United States.

In the page Web From Carnival you can read a statement about it.

“The cruise ship could have brought the individuals on board, and they would have been transferred to the appropriate authorities, probably the United States Coast Guard.”

According to said publication, the captain of the cruise ship considered that the Cubans’ boat was safe enough to continue the trip.

The Carnival Horizon cruise ship was making the planned tour of the Caribbean, after leaving Miami on Sunday.

Cross the sea to the United States

The Strait of Florida has historically been a route used by Cubans to reach the United States. In the 1980s, a migratory wave was registered from the port of Mariel. Then in the 90s, the Maleconazo gave way to another great exodus.

However, the serious crisis that Cuba is going through has brought an enormous migration in recent months. Thousands of Cubans have managed to reach the northern nation in boats, rafts and even on a water sports board.

Thousands more have been intercepted by the Coast Guard at sea, and have been returned to the Island.

Some have been lucky enough to find help along the way, with cruise ships passing by. It was recently in the news that a cruise ship rescued 31 Cuban rafters traveling on a rustic raft.

The migrants were very lucky, as the crew transferred them to the mainland in the United States. In this way they avoided being returned directly to Cuba.