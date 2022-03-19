Cruise “Norwegian Escape” set sail this Friday bound for Miami

The “Norwegian Escape” cruise It left the port of Taíno Bay in the province of Puerto Plata bound for Norwegian’s port in Miami, Florida. This tourist boat had run aground last Monday at the outlet of the bay of the northern province.

On the ship only crew members travelas the stranded passengers are being airlifted to Orlando, Florida.

Those who still remain on Dominican soil are kept waiting at the port terminal until the flight that will take them back corresponds.

The general director of the Gregorio Luperón International Airport, Carlos Rodolí Conde, highlighted during his participation in the program “El Sol de la Tarde”, broadcast from the Taíno Bay port, that the Dominican Port Authority (Apordom) has moved more than 1,300 cruise passengers.

Likewise, he stated that by this Friday about 1,400 were leaving to return to Florida and that the company has arranged that airport costs are free as a way to contribute to the transfer of passengers affected by the situation.

In the same medium, the director of Apordom, Jean Luis Jorge, announced that this terminal will receive cruise ships from Sunday, March 20 to 25, and that no cancellations have been recorded for the grounding of the cruise ship last Monday.