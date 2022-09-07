Cruise ship passenger attacked by shark dies in Bahamas

Drafting

image source, Getty Images Caption, A bull shark in the Bahamas.

A passenger on a US cruise ship died from injuries caused by a shark while diving near the Bahamas on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was hiking on Green Cay, near Nassau, when the incident occurred.

Police reported that the family identified the animal as a bull shark. In a similar incident in the same area, a 21-year-old American woman lost her life in 2019.

Bahamian Police spokeswoman Chrislyn Skippings told reporters the woman was on a tour with a local tour company, which took her to the popular diving area.

The woman’s relatives and the staff of the tourist company saw how the animal attacked her and managed to get her out of the water. As Skippings told local media, the victim suffered injuries to his “upper extremities”.

The woman was pronounced dead by authorities after being carried to shore.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The woman was traveling on the Harmony of the Seas.

Caribbean Cruise

The cruise ship you were traveling on, the Harmony of the Seas, was docked in Nassau at the time of the attack. The deceased had just started a seven-day Western Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida.

The operator Royal Caribbean International said in a statement that they are “providing support and assistance to the loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.”

This incident is the first deadly shark attack in the Bahamas since 2019when a 21-year-old California woman was attacked by sharks near Rose Island, about 0.8 km from where Tuesday’s attack occurred.

In another recent incident, an 8-year-old British boy was injured after being attacked by three sharks in another part of the Bahamas. His father later told The Sun that the attack “was like a scene from Jaws.”

In all, statistics from the Florida-based International Shark Attack File show that only about 32 shark attacks have been reported in the Bahamas since 1749.

Michael Heithaus, a marine biologist at Florida International University in Miami, told the Associated Press that shark attacks in the area are likely due to the sheer number of people in those waters, which are home to a vibrant marine ecosystem.

Globally, there was 73 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks in 2021including nine that resulted in deaths.