Cruise ship passenger attacked by shark dies in Bahamas

A bull shark in the Bahamas.

A passenger on a US cruise ship died from injuries caused by a shark while diving near the Bahamas on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was hiking on Green Cay, near Nassau, when the incident occurred.

Police reported that the family identified the animal as a bull shark. In a similar incident in the same area, a 21-year-old American woman lost her life in 2019.

Bahamian Police spokeswoman Chrislyn Skippings told reporters the woman was on a tour with a local tour company, which took her to the popular diving area.

