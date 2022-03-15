Cruise ship runs aground on a Puerto Plata dock

A cruise ship with hundreds of tourists ran aground this Monday afternoon at the Taino Bay pier, in Puerto Platawhile trying to leave the North coast.

The ship aground belongs to the Norwegian line.

At this time, members of the Navy and relief agencies of the Dominican Republic are working to try to get the boat out into deeper waters.

Taino Bay was inaugurated in December 2021 during an act led by the President of the Republic, Louis Abinader.

The port is a multipurpose project, managed by the Itm Group and supervised by the Port Authority. The terminal allows the docking of cruise ships, containers and product cargo.

With its operations, 1,500 direct jobs and more than 3,000 indirect jobs were created.

Now: The Nowegian Escape cruise ship is stranded in Puerto Plata Bay. In La Puntilla del Malecón are Governor Claritza Rochette, Mayor Roquelito García, Provincial Director of Tourism, Stephanie Kfouri, among other authorities. pic.twitter.com/SM2dGfFtWU – The Atlantic Newspaper (@elatlanticoDO) March 14, 2022