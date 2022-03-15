Cruise ship runs aground on a Puerto Plata dock

James 45 mins ago News, World Leave a comment 58 Views

A cruise ship with hundreds of tourists ran aground this Monday afternoon at the Taino Bay pier, in Puerto Platawhile trying to leave the North coast.

The ship aground belongs to the Norwegian line.

At this time, members of the Navy and relief agencies of the Dominican Republic are working to try to get the boat out into deeper waters.

Taino Bay was inaugurated in December 2021 during an act led by the President of the Republic, Louis Abinader.

The port is a multipurpose project, managed by the Itm Group and supervised by the Port Authority. The terminal allows the docking of cruise ships, containers and product cargo.

With its operations, 1,500 direct jobs and more than 3,000 indirect jobs were created.

Graduated in Social Communication from the O&M University, he has more than a decade of journalistic practice. Proud father of Lía and Eva.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Russia-Ukraine War: breaking news and news of the invasion and negotiations

Biden Administration Considering Expediting Some Ukrainian Refugee Cases, Official Says The Biden administration is considering …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved