Cruise ship that ran aground in Puerto Plata is under review before continuing its route

The Dominican Republic Navy reported that after more than 8 hours stranded and an arduous rescue effort, Norwegian Escape cruise ship released. However, he had to be returned to the dock from which he departed for inspection before continuing on his itinerary.

“The aforementioned ship was released from where it was stranded in the outer port of Taíno Bay, Puerto Plata and through maneuvers of the tugboats and its own propulsion, it returned to the portfor the purpose of being inspected before continuing the route stipulated in its recreational navigation program,” the Navy said in a statement.

The entity thanked the multiple institutions and agencies participating in the rescue and salvage operation of the Norwegian Escape cruise ship, IMO no. 9677076 and Bandera Nassau Bahamas.

It is expected that by Tuesday afternoon the ship with 3,223 tourists and 1,618 crew members will continue its route through the Caribbean, with Saint Thomas Island as the next destination.

Yesterday the authorities reported that all the passengers were fine and out of danger.

At dawn, the Civil Defense of Puerto Plata had reported that once released, the ship had set sail for its next destination; instead, she returned to port and is under review.

Difficulties

The N. Scape confronted difficulties at 5:10 minutes when it was leaving the port, when it ran aground at the exit of the bay, where it remained until approximately 12:45 when it was able to leave without difficulty of the bay where it remained for more than 7 hours.

Apparently, when the boat was preparing to leave the local Taíno Bay port, it made an exit route a little further west than the usual route at times when the tide was low. A strong wind of around 30 knots was what caused it to tilt from the usual route, according to Vice Admiral Ramón Gustavo Betances Hernández, general commander of the Navy.

In addition to Betances Hernández, Governor Claritza Rochette, Mayor Roquelito García, Whascar García of the Civil Defense, representatives of the Port Authority, and the Taíno Bay port and other organizations kept abreast of the situation and supervise its inspection.

At 7:35 this morning, the Norwegian Encore cruise ship, scheduled to dock this morning at the local port, had not arrived.

It has not been reported if there will be a variation in the port’s program due to the situation.