Cruise wanted Kilmer at all costs in the Top Gun sequel.

“Without him there won’t be a new Top Gun in the cast.” When the sequel to the 1980s cult film is very close to the theatrical release, producer Jerry Bruckheimer unveiled a moving background regarding the main protagonists of that blockbuster: Tom Cruise “Maverick” and Van Kilmer “Ice man” . The first said clearly that the new film would not have made sense if among the protagonists there had not also been his rival in the skies, with whom he had built an excellent relationship even off the set.

It had been fun playing that conflict

The revelation comes a few weeks after the presentation of Van Kilmer’s documentary “Val” in which the actor, who became famous after playing Maverick’s “cold” colleague in “Top Gun”, tells of his illness (throat cancer) and the long ordeal he is going through to try to lead a normal life. “I have to choose between breathing and eating,” he said, explaining that following the tumor removal surgery he must use a tube in order to carry out the main vital functions. In addition to talking about his illness, Kilmer in the documentary also mentions his relationship with Cruise, at the time of Top Gun. “It was fun to play the conflict between our characters, but in reality I always thought of Tom as a friend and we always supported each other.“.

Meeting up was great

In short, a rivalry that lived in the skies between “Ice man” and “Maverick” which has turned into a relationship of friendship and mutual esteem and which has convinced Kilmer, despite his illness, to accept again the role that gave him success, 30 after. “The producers wanted me, Tom wanted me. Tom couldn’t have been cooler. Tom and I picked up where we left off. Getting back together was fantastic,” said Kilmer, proudly referring to the sequel to “Top. Gun “.

Kilmer can count on an artificial voice

To make the story in “Val” more coherent, the voice of the actor, who has difficulty speaking due to the treatments undertaken in 2014, has been recreated thanks to the use of artificial intelligence. “I am grateful to the entire Sonantic team who have expertly recovered my voice in a way I never thought possible. As human beings, the ability to communicate is at the heart of our existence and the side effects of throat cancer have made it difficult for others to understand me. Being able to tell my story, with a voice that sounds authentic and known, is an incredibly special gift“. Presumably, even in Tog Gun” Maverick “, this is the name of the film that will be released in theaters in November, Van Kilmer will use that voice.