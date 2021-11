6/10 © IPA / Photogram

In Italy, however, i first 10 ports in the standings are Civitavecchia, Genoa, Palermo, Bari, Naples, Savona, Trieste, Monfalcone, La Spezia and Taranto: there are news like Monfalcone and ports that have dropped a lot like Venice. Liguria is the first for passengers, Sicily instead for moorings