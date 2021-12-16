Crusader break and season over for Haas – SOS Fanta

The fears were confirmed. There was great apprehension about the conditions of Nicolas Haas, who was injured today against Verona in the Italian Cup. A stop in the knee after 5 minutes of competition and now, after the exams, the worst news: breaking of the cruciate. This is the statement from the club: “Empoli Football Club announces that the instrumental tests carried out on the player Nicolas Haas, who came out during this afternoon’s Coppa Italia match against Hellas Verona, showed the lesion of the cruciate ligament front of the right knee “.

Times are the usual: six months off and the season is over. Bad news for Empoli and Andreazzoli, who lost the Swiss midfielder who has been employed 16 times in Serie A, 11 of which as a starter. The blue midfield loses an important pawn, a starter. At this point there will be more space for the other midfielders, such as Bandinelli but also Zurkowski or Henderson (and no longer playmaker, so maybe Bajrami will play more). Haas was already unencumbered in many leagues, but could become a name for the repair auction. It will not be so, on the contrary. Who has it you just have to release it possible, now (if the league regulations allow it) or when the market opens to fantasy football.

