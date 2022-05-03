Crusader death or revocation of the mandate were the ideas that marked the speeches of the Labor Day march in Quito | Policy | News

“The people are tired of the Government not solving education, employment, health, social security, security as such. For this reason, we say that this is the first day of mobilization together with all sectors and the indigenous movement. And, if the Government does not rectify its policy, if the Assembly does not dedicate itself to legislating and supervising, The only thing left is the path of the crossed death and advancing the elections and the revocation of the mandate”.

This was the warning he gave José Villavicencio, president of the General Union of Workers (UGTE), at the closing of the march in commemoration of International Labor Day, which took place between the morning and afternoon of this Sunday through the streets of the north and the historic center of Quito. What Villavicencio said somehow ended up being the feeling of many of the unionists and indigenous leaders who attended the event.

In general terms, the march, in which between 5,000 and 6,000 people participated, was peaceful, according to the General César Zapata, Police Commander of Zone 9. Only from the Ministry of the Interior it was reported that, in the morning hours of this Sunday, a police server received the impact of a camera on his face while providing security to the march.

Regarding the historic center, the Police did not create fences that prevented the passage not only of those who arrived at the place to be part of the march, but also of tourists, pedestrians and merchants, as in previous marches, but they did maintain a constant accompaniment to the protesters. Groups of police stationed themselves at strategic corners in the center of the capital in order to respond to any news.

The march to commemorate International Labor Day concludes in Quito, with speeches by representatives of social and labor organizations. The majority ask for a change in the social and economic policies of the Government. pic.twitter.com/aQ0amp4Mt4 via @santiagomolinao – The Universe (@eluniversocom) May 1, 2022

Leonidas Iza, president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), also attended the march along with other indigenous leaders. Shortly after the government of President Guillermo Lasso enters its second year in office, Iza indicates that Conaie is not ruling out alternatives, such as the revocation of the mandate, although it recognizes that much will depend on how it is handled in the coming days. country.

From the Conaie seven points are raised to the Government: the price of fuels; the problems of agriculture and livestock; the financial issue, the moratorium and reduction of interest; the non-flexibility of labor; the rejection of oil and mining extractivism; respect for the rights of peoples indigenous and nationalities; and the fight against the privatization of hydroelectric plants, the Bank of the Pacific, among others.

“We have said that we want a dialogue with results. We cannot continue to sit at a table that has been used only for photos and the central problems have never been resolved,” noted Iza.

🚨This morning, a server from @PoliceEcuador received the impact of a camera in the face. As she provided security for the march down the #1May, was the victim of this attack. The police are also workers and deserve citizen respect.

These acts are reprehensible. pic.twitter.com/t5Xr262NSx – Ecuadorian Ministry of the Interior (@MinInteriorEc) May 1, 2022

The national director of the Popular Unity movement, Geovanny Atarihuana, believes that this May Day march, beyond its own commemoration, should be understood as a wake-up call against an anti-popular government, that is, that of President Lasso.

“Let the politicians know that, if there are no solutions, the people will continue to take to the streets. The lives of millions of Ecuadorians are at risk here: there are no medicines in the hospitals, the schools are beaten, the teachers do not have a salary increase and, in general, the cost of living hits the population. This is a day of protests that opens in the month of June mobilizations against the Government of Guillermo Lasso. The people are dissatisfied and demand changes, new policies; and, if that implies that at some point they all leave, that will be the responsibility of the rulers”, Atarihuana clarified.

In addition to union centrals, such as the Ecuadorian Confederation of Unitary Class Organizations of Workers (Cedocut), the UGTE, the National Union of Educators (UNE), social organizations that make up the United Workers Front (FUT), the march was attended by workers from the electrical and health sectors, retirees, high school and university students, doctors and nurses laid off from the public sector, the unemployed and members of feminist organizations, GLBTI, for the defense of nature and instances against mining and oil exploitation.

The president of the FUT, Ángel Sánchez, ruled out that the trade union centers are seeking to destabilize the Lasso governmentWell, he stressed, the only thing they are doing is defending the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS) and rejecting attempts to privatize strategic sectors, which are owned by Ecuadorians and not by a government.

“This is a neoliberal government that is falling on its own, and don’t tell us that we are destabilizing. We are here to support good deeds; but, if they have bad deeds, the people will judge them and say: ‘Thank you for being useless,’” he pointed out.

Leonidas Iza, president of Conaie, is part of the march for Labor Day. The leader rejects that it is said that there will be violent acts on the day and assures that they demand seven points from the Government. pic.twitter.com/FGLNs0KblD via @santiagomolinao – The Universe (@eluniversocom) May 1, 2022

For some social organizations, the march ended in the Plaza de Santo Domingo; and for others, the day ended in the Plaza de San Francisco, both located in the historic center. Among the leaders who gave speeches on an improvised stage in San Francisco was Mesías Tatamuez, president of Cedocut, who said that they showed the country and the authorities that this was not a violent May Day, but a united and massive one.

President Lasso issued a greeting for Labor Day and indicated that his Government seeks to expand the sources of employment so that everyone has an income, hunger moves away from homes and the horizon of development broadens. “I express my firm conviction that democracy is the only institutional environment that enables growth and social justice, with respect for diversity. Let’s move forward in building an Ecuador of prosperity and tolerance”, said Lasso. (I)