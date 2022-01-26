Crusader Kings 3, tried – Nerd4.life

How to start this trial of Crusader Kings 3 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox? Who should we turn to, and how can we avoid rewriting much of what was already written in the excellent review by Simone Tagliaferri, who gave the game a round nine, and in our recent special dedicated to Paradox? Let’s try to start by clarifying some points that interest everyone: Crusader Kings III on console is almost identical to the PC version: same contents, same functions, same graphics. The debut will not even contain the upcoming Royal Court expansion, which will begin work on immediately after finishing with this port. However, the intention is to make future additional content available on both versions at the same time.

What changes? Crusader Kings III: The new function wheel turned out to be very convenient right away The graphical interface changes, which in this new version has been radically redesigned for use via joypad. Paradox has decided to do things right, as indeed it did with Stellaris: Console Edition, but in this case there were obvious additional difficulties, trying to best transpose all those features that make Crusader Kings 3 a pleasure to play, instead of an unmanageable brick. The mouse allows you to grab the windows, which are often many and all open at the same time, and move them freely, and also allows access to basic descriptions to learn the complex rules of the simulator. To replicate this experience, Paradox has relied on the experts of Lab42, already responsible among other things for several weight ports such as those of the Yakuza on PC on behalf of Sega, and the company has not been satisfied with simulating the mouse cursor. with the pad levers, as is sometimes the case with these conversions, but it has gone as far as redesign the UI graphics. In Crusader Kings 3 for consoles everything is sharper, more readable, partly because it will have to be played mainly through the TV and no longer a few centimeters from the monitor, and of course to give space to the new functions inserted specifically to make everything manageable with the pad. For the same reason, many new shortcuts have been implemented, accessible through the triggers and the backbones, and which allow you to open, close and browse independently the windows that we will have open on the left and right of the screen, with the possibility at times of having another central one. to cover the map. The events that scroll on the right in the PC version, on console will appear in the central part at the bottom of the screen, are larger and by interacting with them they immediately access the related game options. There is also a function wheel that opens menus as in actions you choose the weapon in the inventory.

Automatic armies Crusader Kings III: The most used shortcuts are always present and active at the top right We told you that the console version of Crusader Kings 3 in functions is identical to the PC counterpart and we reiterate it, but in reality there is a small difference, and it is related to the battles. On consoles it is in fact possible to leave them to be managed directly by the artificial intelligence, the same artificial intelligence that usually commands the enemy troops. This is because a lot of people play Crusader Kings for a variety of reasons and not everyone wants to deal with that as well. During our test we tried the function only a handful of times and the result was not always what we would have expected even if the result was most of the time achieved. It is an intelligent and useful additional option for a certain type of public, which however also leads to more substantial losses than those that an army managed in the first person by the player would suffer on average; it is not so different from what happens in all the strategic ones in which it is possible to automate the battles, here it is surprising because it is one more feature among the many that we would not have expected to find in this conversion.

Clear, round and deep Crusader Kings III: in functions and contents, the console version is identical to the PC version This test was a great surprise, even if on the one hand I regret that there is no option that allows you to play the old way, by connecting mouse and keyboard to the console. We know, few would have done it, so the choice of the developers is welcome, which is also a way to make a game that is not easy to understand as friendly as possible, not so much for the rules but for this peculiar lack of direction. For example, the one in Crusader Kings 3 is one of the best tutorial of a Paradox game, it is not perfect but not even a disaster and it teaches you to do many things, but then when it ends there is no one to tell you why you have to do them. It therefore helps to have a clean and smart interface, just like the one that Lab42 seems to have come up with. Of course, for those who have always played on PC, the beginning is traumatic, as is normal, but it does not take long to pick up the situation, even going so far as to prefer some features of this version.

A bet to win Crusader Kings IIII: the Paradox game is that mix that you thought impossible consisting of strategy, tactics and an RPG unlike anything else For Paradox it is a good bet, even if the console version of Stellaris shouldn’t have gone bad and the arrival on Xbox Game Pass further cemented its presence. But we see that the case is different, that Paradox is aware that it has software in its hands that could also hit an unsuspected public, explode in the media. Crusader Kings 3 has nothing of the typical mass game, but the power of this RPG, dynasty simulator, empire management, genetic laboratory, military strategy, nudist hangout, cannibal’s delight, cannot be underestimated. His ability to create stories is so impressive, that the people of Twitch will not be able to ignore it for much longer, at least this is what Paradox rightly thinks and on which we also quite agree.

When it arrives? Crusader Kings III: The right character with the right education can do unthinkable things, like killing his own children without batting an eye, or eating his own prisoners of war We tried the console version of Crusader Kings 3 on Xbox Series X without any major problems, given that the game is almost ready to arrive in stores, more precisely on March 29, 2022, after the passage of cyclone Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West. Because the audience may be different, but we’re still talking about two games that will inevitably draw all the attention (and money) to them.

Crusader Kings 3 is preparing to debut on consoles with a new graphic interface designed specifically for the TV and gamepad, support for the quick resume (a unique pleasure for a game like this) and even DualSense (the more our character will be stressed, the more the triggers will resist). Probably, as always in Paradox games, the Italian will be missing and unlike the PC version there will be no mods to solve what for some will represent an insurmountable obstacle.