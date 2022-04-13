Cruz Azul announces that Juan Reynoso’s assistant, Joaquín ‘N’, was arrested; he was separated from the position

Cruz Azul reported that the technical assistant, Joaquín ‘N’, was arrested while on his way to the Azteca stadium for the match against Pumas; he was separated from the position

MEXICO — The Blue Cross announced that the technical assistant of John Reynoso, Joaquin ‘N’was arrested this afternoon on his way to the Aztec stadium to face the semi-final second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League versus Cougars.

In a statement, the cement entity reported that these events are due to a legal process against it that dates back four years.

Blue Cross announced at midnight this Wednesday that the board was not aware of the investigation against the member of the coaching staff, for which he was also removed from his position.

“He was detained by competent authorities on Avenida Periferico Sur while he was on his way to the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The arrest derives from a judicial process initiated against him in 2018 and of which, both the directors of the Cruz Azul Sports Club, and those of us who head the Board of Directors and Surveillance Councils of Cooperativa La Cruz Azul SCL had no knowledge, ” pointed out about Joaquin ‘N’who came to Machine as an assistant for the past Clausura 2021. In addition, he has been in squads such as Puebla Y Toluca.

Joaquín ‘N’ was arrested, the Cruz Azul club announced tonight. picture

“As a result of the foregoing and in full commitment to order, legality, our institutional values ​​and responsibility to all of our fans, we want to inform the retirement of the assistant from his duties.”

The club mentioned that “we put ourselves at the service of the competent authorities for all the clarifications that may arise.”

“At all times, Blue Cross places its trust in the institutions of our country, while calling on all the fans of the team and the media as a whole, to maintain the presumption of innocence and fully respect the terms and deadlines of the judicial process”, the text concluded. released by the club.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to Mexican laws, regarding the presumption of innocence, for the dissemination of information and images in the Criminal Justice System, “only the name without surnames of the accused and / or accused ( a), replacing them with an ‘N’, in addition to “pixelating the image from the beginning of the nose to the edge of the eyebrow”.