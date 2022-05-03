Cruz Azul burns: Violent act against Reynoso Guzmán of a soccer player unleashes scandal in Mexico

Mexico saw how violence was present in Cruz Azul between coach Reynoso Guzmán and one of the players of the Aztec team

Strikers Writing May 02, 2022 5:52 p.m.

Cruz Azul is in the fight in Mexico, something that all fans of the team must love, but this fight has led to violence within the team. According to information released from Mexico, it was learned that there were problems between the team’s coach, Reynoso Guzmán, and Romulo Otero.

As a result, it is said from the Aztec region that this would be the reason why the midfielder born in Venezuela would not be included in the different important matches in the final stretch of Clausura 2022.

Reports indicate that the coach who is on the tightrope, Juan Reynoso, would have asked for more defensive support from the player from Vinotinto, who answered inappropriately.

As a result, the two elements of the Cruz Azul ended up pushing each other and almost reached a larger instance in the Cement Machine sports venue.

Now it will only be time to wait to see if the board looks for a way out for the Venezuelan player or if there will be a message of union between both elements to face the last part of the championship in Mexico.