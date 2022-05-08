Cruz Azul defeats Necaxa on penalties and qualifies for Liguilla

The Cruz Azul Machine became the first team classified to the league by way of Repechage of the Closing Tournament 2022 of the MX Leagueafter winning the penalty shootout to beat Rayos del Necaxa, in a match where Sebastian Jurado he became the hero of the evening.

The cement group, led by Juan Reynoso, began the Repechage match with many doubts, since the Rayos del “Jimmy” Lozano seemed more dangerous generating plays on offense.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Fans withdraw for being alleged barristas

Sebastián Jurado, cement goalkeeper, responded when required and as the minutes went by, the locals were able to “even” the process of the match, which was slowing down towards halftime.

At the start of the second half, Necaxa continued to be more dangerous, while Cruz Azul seemed to be trying to find an error in the Rayos’ lower zone to get ahead on the scoreboard.

This position “came out” for the Machine, because at minute 55 Christian Tabó took the ball down the left wing and took a low cross that Juan Escobar took advantage of, to score the first goal of the afternoon.

After Escobar’s goal and as the minutes passed, Necaxa went all out on the attack in search of a tie, making Sebastián Jurado the hero of the night, as he scored at least four goal plays.









However, the pressure was so great that it “broke” Cruz Azul’s defense, since at minute 89 Sebastián Aguirre appeared to finish off a header and tie the game. Although at first Fernando Guerrero, referee of the match, annulled the play due to an alleged foul, the VAR indicated that the action was good and the Rayos tied the game moments after the final whistle.

This goal meant returning Necaxa to the match and sending the definition of the first Repechage match to the penalty shootout, after a one-goal tie in more than 90 minutes.

Already in the penalty shootout Necaxa missed three penalties, of which Jurado saved two, and Cruz Azul did not forgive to become the first classified to the Liguilla.