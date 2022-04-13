Cruz Azul fires Joaquín Velázquez, Reynoso assistant, after being detained by the police

Through an extensive statement, the directive of the sport Club blue crosshe announced that Joaquin Velazquezwho was technical assistant of John Reynoso in the first team since Closing 2021, qHe was left outside the celestial institution after his arrest was made public by judicial authorities.

The assistant was going to the Azteca Stadium for the return of the Semifinals of CONCACAF Champions League when it was intercepted.

“By this means we want to make public knowledge that this afternoon, around 7:00 p.m., Joaquín Velázquez Elvira, technical assistant to Juan Reynoso Guzmán, coach of our First Division team, was detained by competent authorities on Avenida Periférico Sur while He was going to the Azteca Stadium,” reported the cement club.

“The arrest stems from a judicial process initiated against him in 2018, and of which both the directors of Club Deportivo Cruz Azul, and those of us who head the Board of Directors and Surveillance of Cooperativa La Cruz Azul had no knowledge.”

As a result of his arrest, La Maquina preferred to cut his stay at the club.

“As a result of the foregoing and in full commitment to order, legality, our institutional values ​​and responsibility to all of our fans, we want to report the retirement of Joaquín Velázquez Elvira from his duties as technical assistant,” he said.

