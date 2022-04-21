Cruz Azul goes for the signing of Germán Berterame

The machine of Blue Cross has joined the list of possible destinations for the forward of the Atletico San Luis, German Berterame, who is one of the big fish that the next summer transfer market will have with a view to Opening 2022, Well, the striker from Los Potosinos will be free and would arrive totally free to the club that convinces him.

Although the intention of Atlético de San Luis is to renew the Argentine’s contract, there is still no progress in the negotiations and the Blue Cross I would be aware of this situation, since they have contemplated the striker as one of their possible reinforcements, according to the ESPN portal.

The Machine has suffered from the lack of a goalscoring striker since the departure of Jonathan Rodríguez, since neither Santiago Giménez nor Iván Morales have been able to fill the gap left by the killer from Uruguay.

With Atlético de San Luis he registers 29 goals in 85 games played.

The one that emerged in San Lorenzo is valued at 4.5 million euros, so in addition to becoming an excellent striker, La Maquina would become a great asset for the club.

How much salary does Berterame earn at San Luis?

According to unofficial figures, the Argentine receives a salary of 220 thousand dollars per season.

