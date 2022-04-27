Cruz Azul is afraid of him! The player from America who would make a difference in the Clásico Joven

He has converted the Cementeros from his previous teams and will seek to repeat the dose next Saturday dressed in blue-cream.

América will face this weekend the last of its Clásicos in the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament. The team led by Fernando Ortiz will receive Cruz Azul on the field of the Azteca Stadium in a game that could have in dispute a direct ticket to the Quarterfinals to the extent of what happens in the meetings of Puebla and Atlas.

Although the Eagles have six official games without being able to beat The Machine, this time they will have among their ranks an element that has known how to put the celestials in predicaments since his arrival in Mexican soccer, since he has scored a goal with all the clubs he has played for, and has even done so dressed in blue-cream.

So far this season, Diego Valdés is the best scorer of Coapa’s team with five goals, in addition to three assists that have contributed to the awakening of the bird and now, he will want to close the regular tournament with a flourish against a team that has known how to hurt it since its time in Morelia and Santos.

And it is that the Chilean, without being a striker or scorer of the clubs where he has been given the position in which he plays, has raised his hand when he has those from La Noria in front. Proof of that is that records four goals in official matches against Cruz Azul and another in a friendly a few months ago.

With Morelia he turned them into the 2017 Apertura tournament through a free kick in which he deceived a barrier that was waiting for a charge for elevation, but the Andean threw them against the grass and hit the left post. That was the first goal that he would do in our country to the celestial.

Already with Saints, in Guard1anes 2021 he scored twice; the first was on the opening day, when with a powerful shot from medium distance, he beat Jesús Corona, who, despite the set, could not prevent the fall of his goal. The other goal took place in the Vuelta Finalwhere in an individual action he powerfully hit the ball to put it in the upper right corner.

For the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament, the last with the Guerreros, Diego Valdés scored Cruz Azul again. This time, shirt 10 was responsible for charging a maximum penalty during the second half of the match. It is worth mentioning that in the first 45 minutes his former teammate Fernando Gorriarán had missed a maximum penalty, but in his case, the Americanist today did not miss from the spot.

HE ALREADY MADE A GOAL AGAINST CRUZ AZUL WITH AMERICA

Despite the fact that Diego Valdés will have his first official game with América against Cruz Azul, the midfielder has already scored a goal with the Millonetas. This happened on January 29 at the Coapa facilities in a match that ended 3-1 in favor of the Eagles and in which, the Chilean was responsible for making it 3-1 with a cross shot from the line of the large area.

In such a way, The Machine knows that in Coapa there is an element that can complicate the match and that could lead America to close the tournament with seven consecutive victories.

