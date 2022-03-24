Cruz Azul is already thinking about the possible departure of Bryan Angulo before his contract ends

The Ecuadorian striker is not comfortable with his situation at the club where a large part of the fans point him out for every bad performance.

The situation of Bryan Angle on Blue Cross stay red hot. The Ecuadorian striker is not happy with his presence in the cement box after having been the target of criticism by a large part of the team’s fans. And from Ecuadorian and Brazilian media there is talk that he would have requested his departure to set course for the Saintsfrom Brazil.

It was the newspaper El Universo that uncovered the pot where a supposed march of ‘Cuco’ to Rio de Janeiro was being cooked. However, from Cruz Azul they have maintained a fence and have not manifested themselves in relation to the issue. Nevertheless, from the noble area they are aware of the atmosphere that has been generated around the striker and they created a campaign where they invited the fans not to whistle at any member of the team John Reynosoin a clear allusion to Angulo.

TUDN reporter Adrián Esparza Oteo published this Tuesday information that could be defining for the future of the Guayaquil-born. “Angulo ends his contract with Cruz Azul in June and there is no interest in renewing it, but they do want the tournament to end here. Santos wants it from now on. Let’s see if there is a fix.“the reporter wrote.

This information confirms what was spoken in the Ecuadorian media, but also exposes the supposed position of the celestial group. From La Maquina they would not contemplate a premature departure of the striker not having any replacement in the squad or the opportunity to sign another at this point in the championship.

modest numbers

The root of the annoyance that has become latent in each meeting where the cement workers act as locals are Angulo’s statistics during this semester. In 10 days that he has been on the pitch, the South American has barely scored a goal despite being the center forward with the most playing minutes.

