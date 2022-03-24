Cruz Azul is Kylian Mbappé’s favorite club in Liga MX?

Surprisingly, the forward of the PSG and world champion with the France national team at the 2018 World Cup Kylian Mbappeput to The Blue Cross Machine as your favorite team within the MX League, Well, that’s how he responded to a fan who questioned him about the clubs he “followed” in different countries.

In a live video, Mbappé mentioned teams like Borussia Dortmund from Germany, Juventus from Italy and PSG itself from France.

The surprising response to La Maquina came in a comment from a Mexican fan who questioned his preference in Liga MX, to which the Frenchman replied verbatim that he was Cruz Azul.

“Mexico? I don’t think you know us,” asked the fan, to which Kylian replied: Cruz Azul.

It is curious that Mbappé mentions Cruz Azul, since The Machine has not appeared on the international level since he attended the 2014 Club World Cup.

However, La Maquina has great popularity worldwide and in PSG there are players who ‘know’ the sky-blue institution closely, Leo Messi one of them, who had his cousin Maximiliano Biancucci as a ‘contact’ with those from La Noria , in addition to playing a friendly at the old Estadio Azul.

Although the account is verified by TikTok, there are some doubts that it is genuinely managed by the footballer.

