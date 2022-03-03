Cruz Azul launched a campaign against booing players

Midtime Editorial

After a group of fans booed the striker Bryan Angle During the match that Cruz Azul lost against Santos, the sky-blue board has decided to start a campaign to prevent this from happening again in future matches of the MX League Or the Concacaf Champions League.

Through a campaign on your social networksthe cement team issued a message to request that this attitude on the part of a sector of the fans stop and it is not repeated in the next games, because they may even be sanctioned.

“Because more of a team we are a family, if you support one you support all “Says a celestial fan who appears in the video at the beginning of the message. Another fan named Erik López refers to Angulo’s goals in Clausura 2021, when Cruz Azul was Champion.

The message brings together various voices of fans to defend Angle and close with the message: “If you boo one player, you boo the whole team”. The player came off the bench in the duel against Saintswhere he could not score goals but was defended in the press conference by coach Juan Reynoso.

Blue Cross lost to Saints and in this double day it is measured to tigers at University Stadium. The cement group has shown two different faces in just one week, first with the win against Toluca and now with the defeat against Santos, at the last minute.