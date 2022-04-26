Cruz Azul leaves the door open for Club América to have a direct Liguilla

The penultimate day of Shout X Peace Closing is about to come to an end, but the position of the America club is decided, at least until date 17 begins. The bad job with which the de Coapa was counteracted in time when Fernando Ortiz took the reins of the team and led them to play again with order and character, things that were enough for the quality of the Coapa shine and go from dreaming of the Repechage, to aiming for the direct pass to the league of the tournament.

The Eagles finished fifth in the general table after Atlas will get the three points and Blue Cross fell into its own compromises, so now the stage is set so that, if America beat the cement machine, would reach 28 points, a figure that would currently reach him for third place. However, it all depends on Atlas Y Puebla draw or lose against Tigres and Mazatlan respectively. However, if one of the two does not win, it is enough for the bluecream qualify as quarters, as long as they win in the Young Classic.

Club América’s only problem in qualifying for the Liguilla

Taking into account that those led by the Tano Ortiz do not depend on themselves, the only loose end is that they will need the gunboats or the felines Don’t let your rivals win. On one side, Mazatlan goes to the top and Puebla down, while the felines accumulate two defeats against some red and black diminished that little by little recover the memory of their championship. However, regardless of the general table, it is clear that playing as he is doing Americanobody will want to face him in knockout brackets.