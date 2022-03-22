Cruz Azul news today: The player who wants to leave and return to South America

Cruz Azul players gathered before starting the match against Pachuca

March 21, 2022 4:00 p.m.

Even before the tournament is over, Blue Cross he would already know his first loss for the next tournament, and it would be a hard blow for John Reynoso that he has trusted him, despite the enormous criticism that surrounds him, and they cross him out of a log.

turn on the stove footballknow the latest news, most recent developments, and all the news that surrounds The cement machinenow with a few days of calmer things, with national team football taking center stage.

Bryan Angulo wants to leave Cruz Azul

Bryan Angulo with the Cruz Azul jersey

The Ecuadorian striker, Bryan Angulo, has been highly criticized by the Cementera fans, to the point that he was booed on the occasions that he has left the substitution. Juan Reynoso has left him out of calls arguing that he has not seen it well mentally. Added to his indiscipline during the preseason, Angulo’s last few months at La Maquina have not been easy. Already in January his departure to the MLS was rumored, which did not materialize. Now, according to El Universo from Ecuador, Bryan Angulo is about to end his contract in the middle of the year with Cruz Azul, and once he does that, he is in advanced negotiations to be able to sign as a free agent with Santos from Brazil, adding that details remain to be be able to close everything.

Unselected players will have a break

A starting eleven for Cruz Azul

After one of the busiest months of the year for Cruz Azul, where they played a total of six games, against high-level rivals, plus a long trip to Canada in the middle, Juan Reynoso has opted for the players to be free of commitments internationals with their national teams will have a few days off without training, and they would report again next Wednesday to continue with the work to face a month of April that is also shaping up to be extremely hard, with the Concachampions semifinals between those games.

Cruz Azul internationals

Ángel Romero and Uriel Antuna celebrating a goal against Montreal Impact

A team full of quality like that of La Máquina Cementera, it is normal for it to have several players summoned by national teams to fulfill the call for FIFA breaks. In total, Cruz Azul has had to loan out five players: Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodríguez and Santiago Giménez for Mexico. Ángel Romero to Paraguay, and Luis Abram to Peru. Rómulo Otero will not attend with Venezuela due to injury, and strangely Juan Escobar does not go with Paraguay, despite the great moment he is experiencing. The Mexican team plays 3 games against the United States, Honduras and El Salvador, in search of its ticket to Qatar 2022. Peru is in the same situation, which wants its ticket, and will fight it against Uruguay, and the eliminated Paraguay of its teammate Rosemary.

Atlas’ casualties upon return from the break

Julián Quiñones celebrating his goal against Chivas in the Clásico Tapatío

Once the FIFA date is over and the Liga MX returns, Cruz Azul will receive Atlas at the Azteca, in what will be the duel of the last two Mexican soccer champions. The Cementeros already know that they will not have Juan Escobar due to the red card he saw against Pachuca, however, he will not be the only expelled that does not arrive. In the Clásico Tapatío against Chivas that Atlas played before football stopped, Jairo Torres and Julián Quiñones were expelled, and Aldo Rocha received a fifth yellow card, for which he will miss the game against La Maquina due to accumulation of cards. Sensitive lowering on both sides.

