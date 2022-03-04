Cruz Azul sends América to the bottom of the Standings on the double date of Clausura 2022 in Liga MX

Cruz Azul collaborated to send América to the bottom of the table on this double date of Clausura 2022; Juan Reynoso’s team also remains in the top places of Liga MX.

They had to pass five years to see again Club América sinks to the bottom of the Liga MX Standingsfor which Cruz Azul collaborated on this double date of the 2022 Closing Tournament with a small ‘sacrifice’ who pronounced the crisis of his staunch rival, but without having a hard time leaving the first places of the Classification.

The team commanded by Juan Reynoso remains among the top four team of mexican soccer at the end of the Matchday 8after the electrifying tie that he rescued against Tigres and the unexpected loss to Santos Laguna last Sunday, but which was key for the Eagles will be confirmed as worst club in the tournament.

And it is that the brilliant performance of Carlos Acevedo vs. Cruz Azul and the three points they reaped in the Aztec stadiumcoupled with this Wednesday’s victory against Cougarshelped him Santos to leave the bottom of the Standings to give his place to America clubafter Querétaro tied him at the last minute in the Matchday 8 and had to go down site 18 with only six points.

For its part, The Machine reaffirmed itself as one of the serious candidates to win the title of the MX League, behind the Brilliant game that raised Tigres in the Volcano this Wednesday during the second half, in which the reinforcement they turned to face and Ignacio Rivero was present again to shake the networks.

Cruz Azul: How was it in the Position Table at the end of Day 8?

It is so after a double date of a lot of work and learning, in which he lived the contrast of fall to the then worst team in Clausura 2022 and rescue a draw away from one of the great candidates for the title of the MX League, Cruz Azul reached 14 points to reaffirm itself among the positions that grant direct ticket to the Liguillabeing located in the fourth place in the standings.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!