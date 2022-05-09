Cruz Azul ‘suffers’ against the UANL Tigres in Liguilla

The Cemeteries of Blue Cross they took out the raffle of the Tiger for the Quarterfinals in the Mexican Soccer Leaguebecause they will literally face the UANL Tigersone of the great favorites to take the championship in this Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

This will be the fourth time that Celestes and Felinos meet in a postseason in Liga MX since the short tournaments arrived, with a favorable balance for the northerners, with 2 series won, by 1 of the capitals.

In these six games played, Tigres has a balance of 3 wins and 3 for Cruz Azul, a balance by more even, in addition to the fact that in terms of goals, La Maquina surpasses the northerners by only 1.

Despite the even balance and the advantage in goals, Cruz Azul has a negative balance in the qualifiers, because on a couple of occasions they have been eliminated by position in the table, that is, they were not surpassed on the global scoreboard, ending in draws in 2001 and 2003.

In 2001, those from UANL managed to get through with a 1-1 draw in the Global. The Tigres lost 1-0 at the Azul and won 1-0 at the Volcán.

Two years later, Tigres won 0-1 in Mexico City and lost 1-2 in Monterrey, but the best position in the table gave them the pass to those from UANL.

Cruz Azul won its first series against Tigres in 2020, winning 1-3 at the Volcán and losing 0-1 at the Estadio Azteca, going 3-2 on aggregate.

