Cruz Azul vs. Atlético San Luis: Violence returns! Fans brawl at the Azteca Stadium

After the multiple campaigns for the nonviolence in the Liga MX Stadiumsunfortunate images were seen again in the vicinity of the Aztec stadium during the match between Cruz Azul and Atlético San Luis.

After the defeat of the Cemeteries before the potosinos, a group of followers of Machine staged a fight with elements of the Policeman.

Some images circulating on social networks showed the fight around the interior of the Colossus of Santa Ursula.

AFP/P. BROWN



AFP/P. BROWN



The MX Leaguethrough social networks confirmed the violent events recorded in one of the tunnels of the Aztec stadiumamong a group of fans of the Blue Cross “dissatisfied with the result”, who attacked security elements.

They detailed that the authorities managed to contain and disperse the Cemeteriesbut no one was arrested for the events.

They also made a call to maintain healthy coexistence in the Liga MX Stadiums and it remains to be seen if they will apply any sanction for the Blue Cross.

Next Saturday, the Machine will “visit” the Eagles of America on the last day of Closure 2022, looking to reverse the losing streak. An important police deployment is expected to safeguard the integrity of those attending the call Young Classic.

JL