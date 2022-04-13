Cruz Azul vs. Pumas: Concachampions Semifinal schedule and channel | Lap

Daniela Rangel

After a long season full of surprises, we are only one day away from knowing who will face each other for the title of the Concachampions 2022. And it is that between TODAY Tuesday the 12th and tomorrow Wednesday the 13th of April the Second leg of the Semifinals of this tournament of the Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean Soccer (Concacaf).

In one of the keys are Cruz Azul and Pumas, teams that gave us a first leg full of emotions and that will fight with everything to represent Liga MX in the Concacaf Champions League. If you want to know all the details of this duel, such as the time and the channelkeep reading that we leave them to you below.

How was the First Leg of the Semifinal?

To the surprise of many, those of the UNAM asserted their locality to take the victory at the University Olympic Stadium. Those directed by Andrés Lillini prevailed with a double from Juan Ignacio Dinenno; although all is not lost for La Maquina as they will go into the Vuelta with an advantage thanks to the away goal scored by Cristian Tabó.

Result Pumas vs Cruz Azul in Concacaf

Summary First Leg Semifinal Concachampions 2022

When does UNAM vs La Maquina play?

The Round of the Semifinals between the Mexican teams will take place TODAY Tuesday April 12 in the Azteca Stadium, so you still have time to organize everything to see it.

What time and where to SEE Cruz Azul vs Pumas TODAY?

Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time)

(Central Mexico time) Channel: Fox Sports

Remember that you can also follow the Cruz Azul vs Pumas game, from the most relevant to the live minute by minute with us at halftime.

Concacaf Champions League Tickets

Ticket prices for TODAY’s game are from 180 to 1,200 pesos. There are still tickets available and you can get online through the Ticketmaster website.

Other Concachampions 2022 Semifinals matches