Cruz Azul will have two important casualties for the match against Necaxa for reclassification

The cement workers will not be able to count on Pablo Aguilar or Jesús Corona. Carlos Rodríguez is also out of the calls.

Cruz Azul will have significant casualties against Necaxa
There are less than 48 hours left for the match they will star in Cruz Azul and Necaxa for the playoff match in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. The cement producers are already fine-tuning the last details for a duel that could mark the future of Juan Reynoso, who is on the tightrope after the elimination of the team in Concachampions.

The stars seem to have turned their backs on the Peruvian coach, who will lose weight for the most momentous duel so far this season. According to information from the TUDN reporter, Adrián Esparza Oteo, Pablo Aguilar and Jesús Corona will not be before the Rayos to seek the pass to the Big Party.

“Charly Rodríguez, Pablo Aguilar and Chuy Corona will have to wait for further instances. Chuy and Pablo were defined until today“, the communicator wrote on his Twitter account. In addition, he also added that Carlos Rodríguez could return to the field in the semifinals if the sky-blue team qualified.

The casualties of the defender and goalkeeper are two last-minute setbacks that could mark the future of the team. And it is that both pieces have been vital throughout the last tournaments for the cement team. Aguilar would have relapsed from the ailments he felt against America, and Chuy, who was already available last week, would not be 100% fit to face Necaxa either.

Blue Cross vs. Necaxa: when and what time do they play for Liga MX?

Cruz Azul and Necaxa will meet next Saturday, May 7 from the Azteca Stadium in a playoff match. This duel will have the initial whistle at 17:45 (local time).

