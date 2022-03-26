Cruz Azul would seek to break the market in the summer to replace Bryan Angulo

A few days ago, different media reported that the Ecuadorian attacker, Bryan Angulo had reached an agreement with Santos from Brazil, however, everything remained a rumor. The truth is that the attacker will leave Cruz Azul next summer.

Angulo’s contract ends in the summer and given his low level in the current tournament, the sky-blue board has no intention of renewing it, which is why, according to journalist Adrián Esparza, ‘La Maquina’ will look for a star signing.

The TUDN reporter does not name names, but indicated that from inside the club they told him that they will look for a signing that breaks the market to replace Angulo, something that has excited the fans.

Replacement will arrive. What’s more, the board of directors told me “we want to bring some light bulb in the summer” Let’s see what they have prepared! – Adrián Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo)

These wishes could come true if Cruz Azul wins the Concacaf Champions League, since they will want to have a competitive squad for the Club World Cup, some fans even gave their ideal candidate to reach ‘La Noria’, the which is Alexis Vega.