Cruz Azul would seek to break the market in the summer to replace Bryan Angulo

James 8 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 72 Views

A few days ago, different media reported that the Ecuadorian attacker, Bryan Angulo had reached an agreement with Santos from Brazil, however, everything remained a rumor. The truth is that the attacker will leave Cruz Azul next summer.

Angulo’s contract ends in the summer and given his low level in the current tournament, the sky-blue board has no intention of renewing it, which is why, according to journalist Adrián Esparza, ‘La Maquina’ will look for a star signing.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Elettra Lamborghini brings out her ‘fierce’ side and shows off her figure in a leopard swimsuit (Photo)

The TUDN reporter does not name names, but indicated that from inside the club they told him that they will look for a signing that breaks the market to replace Angulo, something that has excited the fans.



Read also: FIFA awaits reports on “homophobic scream” in Mexico vs. the United States

These wishes could come true if Cruz Azul wins the Concacaf Champions League, since they will want to have a competitive squad for the Club World Cup, some fans even gave their ideal candidate to reach ‘La Noria’, the which is Alexis Vega.



Source link

About James

Check Also

One of the worst bloopers of the Qualifiers: the unusual goal against Ecuador in the defeat against Paraguay

Goal of Paraguay 2-0 Ecuador Ecuador’s against Paraguay was one of their worst performances in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved