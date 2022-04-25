Cruz Azul’s squad could be dismantled at the end of Clausura 2022

Jaime Ordiales will once again play a crucial role in the decisions that the club will make for new reinforcements and player departures.

Difficult times are lived on the sides of Blue Cross. The last demonstration of this rarefied climate occurred yesterday in the defeat against Athletic San Luis on matchday 16 of Closure 2022 of the MX League. During the duel against the potosinos, part of the fans that were present at the Azteca Stadium sang the cry that is becoming common: “Get out Reynoso!”

As if that were not enough, at the end of the clash the trend was positioned on Twitter #OutBaca, which speaks of the discontent of a large part of the stands. In this scenario, a figure who will play a vital role in the future of the team from the next championship is resurfacing: Jaime Ordiales.

Although the sports director had been condemned to ostracism with the arrival of the new board, the departure of Alvaro Davila of the presidency has opened a new door for him. According to information from ESPN, the new bosses want Ordiales to take the reins of the team on the subject of signings.

“Jaime Ordiales has once again taken the reins in the choice of reinforcements. He has the green light to see people and talk about it with Víctor Velázquez”, It is said in this medium. In addition, it is also pointed out that the manager will seek reinforcements in each of the team’s lines due to the instability that the squad has shown throughout the Clausura.

“The campus could be dismantled”

Along the same lines, it is stated that there is a possibility that the Cruz Azul squad will be dismantled at the end of this tournament. “It is not ruled out that the campus could be dismantled at the end of Clausura 2022, as it happened prior to this championship.”, close the information.

