“Cry a river” with Maná Do you dedicate to Belinda?

Christian Nodal returned with a firm step in music after his break with Belindarecently shared a collaboration with the group Mannawhich he included on his album “Forajido”.

It was the singer himself regional musicChristian Nodal, who shared part of the video 6 hours ago in his Instagram stories where 8.3 million subscribers remain faithful to each of his steps more than ever.

The “composer” who in his years of experience has made multiple collaborations with great figures from David Bisbal, Reik, Alejandro Fernández, Maluma, Camilo and even Belinda herself with the song “De los besos que te dí”, joins her voice with a of the most legendary groups in Mexico.

The interpreter of “Goodbye Love“, Christian Jesús González Nodal, recently released his new album in which he has included one of the most successful songs of the famous Mexican rock group: “Maná” with the song: “I cried a river to you”, a classic on the list of hits of the Latin pop-rock band.

The nostalgic letter, from the outset would be controversial taking into account the recent rupture of the “former judge of The Voice” with the “Princess of Pop”, after revealing the song “Ya no somos ni seremos”, gives a hint of the appropriate selection of “heartbreak” songs that make up this production,

The “Sonoran“He returns to music with a record proposal in which the songs of d0l0r and spite would make up most of the album, a label with which he himself became known from the beginning of his career.

Likewise, it would be from the official account of the group led by Fher Olvera and other members such as Juan Calleros, Álex González and Sergio Vallín, where the publication was also shared, which had already accumulated 583, 673 reproductions for 7 hours that was shared by the band from your official account.

On the other hand, the one born on January 11, 1999, who received awards such as “Latin Grammy” and “Billboard”, announced his recent merger with Sony Music, in which he promised a new beginning for his career and the release of new music. that he would have reserved and with which he will surely continue to surprise his followers.